Nikhita Gandhi comes up with the perfect Holy anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’

Ahead of Holi, Pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi has treated music lovers with a new Holi anthem, titled, “Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal”.

Talking about “Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal” Nikhita Gandhi shared,” The song is the perfect mood setter for Holi and I’m planning to play it at all my Holi parties this year. I had a blast shooting for this track and by the end of the shoot, we all were celebrating Holi on the sets as we were completely drenched in colours and water. It was truly a memorable moment for me. When I was first approached for the track, I knew instantly that I had to do it as it encapsulates the festival vibes with a punch of fun and romance to it as well. I hope the audiences show all their love to the track.”

Dropping the peppy number on social media, the makers penned, “Friends + Gulaal + Pichkari + Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal = Perfect Holi Day! #HoliyaMeinUdeReGulal is Out Now on @tips Official YouTube Channel.”

Sung by Nikhita Gandhi, Ila Arun, and Lijo George, “Holiyan Mein Ude Re Gulaal” has been picturized on Abhishek Kumar and Manisha Rani. The track has been composed by Lijo George under the banner of Tips Music.

Nikhita Gandhi has delivered several blockbuster hits like “Raabta”, and “Poster Lagwa Do”. During an exclusive interaction with the IANS, the singer revealed her plans for 2025. Sharing that she has joined forces with another singer, Nikhita Gandhi stated, “I am actually starting a duo with another singer where we will be composing, producing, and writing the songs together. It will have a very cool aesthetic. We will be making very different kinds of songs. So, that is something that you will get to see for the first time.”