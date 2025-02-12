Nikhita Gandhi explains why she thinks Katrina Kaif’s songs suit her voice perfectly

Singer Nikhita Gandhi has delivered several blockbuster hits like “Raabta”, and “Poster Lagwa Do”. During an exclusive conversation, the singer was asked which Bollywood actress she thinks suits her voice best.

To this, Nikhita Gandhi revealed, “I think Katrina. It fits pretty well, and I have sung a lot of songs for Katrina in the past. I have never sung for Priyanka, and I think it will suit her really well as both these actresses have deep voices.” Revealing her plans for 2025, Nikhita Gandhi said, “I am actually starting a duo with another singer where we will be composing, producing, and writing the songs together. It will have a very cool aesthetic. We will be making very different kinds of songs. So, that is something that you will get to see for the first time.” Before this, Nikhita Gandhi was questioned about her thoughts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ campaign.

Reacting to this, the singer stated, “That’s a great initiative, our eating habits need to align with our lifestyle, especially since many of us have sedentary jobs. In Indian culture, we tend to overeat carbs like rice and roti while consuming fewer vegetables. It’s an ingrained habit, but we need to be mindful of our nutrition.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ campaign has received a lot of praise from politicians, sportspersons, actors, and artists alike.

During the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun on January 28, PM discussed how the rapidly increasing obesity across the country is a cause of concern.

Speaking about the “Fit India Movement”, PM Modi talked about the significance of exercise and diet, with a special focus on balanced intake. He also stressed the importance of reducing unhealthy fat and oil in our food, decreasing daily oil consumption by around 10 percent.