People in my life inspire my fictional characters: Sugandha Pallan

Writing a fictional story requires stepping into the shoes of each character and imagining their responses to various situations. Author Sugandha Pallan, who recently launched her debut novel ‘Where the Dead Come Alive’ at Delhi’s India International Centre, believes the most compelling fictional characters are those inspired by real life.

“Characters that are rooted in reality feel authentic. I draw inspiration from the people in my life and put them in the shoes of my fictional creations,” shares Sugandha, adding that most of the characters in her novel are a reflection of individuals she knows personally.

For her, the creative process begins with an idea. “To turn an idea into a book, you need to give all your ideas a chance. Experiment with different combinations, and then filter out the good ones. It’s only when you start building on those ideas that you truly understand their potential,” she explains.

However, she cautions against rushing into the process. “It’s crucial to analyse whether your story idea is strong enough to sustain a full-length novel. The best way to do that is to identify the climax first. Once the climax is clear, you can work backward to create events that naturally lead to it,” Sugandha advises.

Her debut novel, a supernatural thriller, delves into the poignant theme of resurrection and humanity’s longing to bring back loved ones lost forever. “The COVID pandemic left us grappling with grief and existential dilemmas. It inspired me to weave a story that reflects these themes while offering a gripping narrative,” she reveals.

Set in the aftermath of the pandemic, ‘Where the Dead Come Alive’ is written in a diary-entry format, capturing the raw emotions of its characters. “The story travels from New Delhi and Kolkata to the temple towns of Odisha and culminates in a finale on a perilous island. It’s an exploration of loss, death, and hidden family secrets,” Sugandha says.

The novel begins with a startling encounter: the protagonist comes face-to-face with a beloved uncle long presumed dead. What follows is a dark, spiralling journey into creepy cults, shocking deaths, and mysteries rooted in historical injustices.

“The narrative moves at a breakneck pace with cliffhangers and surprising revelations in every chapter. While the plot is thrilling, I’ve ensured that the character development remains introspective and nuanced,” Sugandha explains.

For readers, the book promises to be an emotional and exhilarating experience, tackling deep questions of life and loss while keeping them on the edge of their seats. “I wanted to create something that’s both thought-provoking and entertaining. Hopefully, readers will see a reflection of their own experiences in the story,” she concludes.

With her blend of meditative characterisation and gripping storytelling, Sugandha Pallan’s debut novel is a must-read for anyone seeking a thrilling yet deeply resonant tale.