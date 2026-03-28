Periods, pants & power moves: Why comfort is the new cool

Women have been conditioned for too long to just put up with the discomfort experienced while on their period. Periods were seen as inconvenient things that were regularly tolerated (with some degree of difficulty) instead of an experience that could be addressed. There was very little discussion around periods. The few solutions available at that time were pretty much limited. Period discomfort and the negative aspects of your menstrual cycle (like cramps, fatigue, heaviness, and irritability) have always been considered normal.

Today, things are beginning to change

Even though periods are a very natural bodily process used to remove unwanted and unneeded material from the body, they can have an enormous impact on the physical and emotional well-being of women. Additionally, the daily demands of work, home, business, exercise, and any type of physical pursuits do not abate just because they are on their period. Women have to demonstrate and embody strength and capability, no matter how they are feeling. Therefore, the need for comfort is now essential instead of optional.

Today’s modern woman recognizes that experiencing discomfort each month during her menstrual cycle is not a requirement of being a woman.

Today’s women question the products they use while on their cycles, read the labels of those products, know the ingredients of the products they use, and select products that are both safe for their bodies and in line with their values. Instead of enduring the discomfort of their menstrual cycle silently, women are now making informed decisions on what to use.

Because comfort is what transforms the experience

When women are comfortable with their period, their energy changes. They no longer have that constant distraction of worrying about leakage and/or irritation. They can move with ease and have clarity when thinking about things. Their confidence increases. This increase in confidence is evident when women are at work, socializing with others, or presenting themselves in public. Therefore, the act of choosing comfort becomes an act of self-respect, a quiet expression of power.

Menstrual care brands now have different expectations due to this trend. Comfort refers to more than just how absorbent a product is; it must also provide breathability, be gentle on skin, and offer safety and sustainability. The trend toward using less chemically processed menstrual products and more natural, plant-based products begins with consumers’ desire to be mindful of their health for the sake of sustainability.

According to co-founders Niveda R. and Gautam S., “Bliss Natural began as a mission to provide menstruation care that is good for both women and the planet. When menstruation care supports your well-being and gives you a sense of safety, you can have confidence that your period care will allow you to be free to pursue your dreams and achieve success without having to worry about discomfort. That kind of confidence can change your life!”

With the growing number of women who are breaking down barriers and challenging traditional ideas, being comfortable is no longer just an afterthought; it is a powerful statement about who women are, their awareness, empowerment, and self-prioritization. For many women, comfort has changed from a practical aspect of being menstruated into a more powerful and conscientious endeavour, and without question, comfort is now recognised as the new “cool.”