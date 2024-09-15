Pooja Batra and friends venture into wild on African jungle adventure

Renowned actress-model Pooja Batra has shared some fascinating glimpses from her African wildlife adventure with her close friend, actor-entrepreneur Deepti Bhatnagar and influencer Saleha Khan.

Taking to her Instagram, Pooja, who has one million followers, shared a Reel in which the actress can be seen enjoying the enchanting beauty of Ngorongoro, Tanzania.

In the video, Pooja was seen donning a sleeveless red dress with a round hat that made her look apt for the moment. Later, Pooja gave other glimpses of the pool area, and other places where she is currently staying with her girl gang. Pooja also shared some other glimpses on her Instagram Stories as well. She posted a short clip with her friends Deepti and Saleha in which the trio were showing off their African footwear.

She captioned the video that read, “Showing off our African” with an emoji of ladies’ footwear.

In another clip, Pooja and Deepti were seen grooving to the beats and enjoying the ambiance, while Saleha was capturing their perfect moments. Another clip featured Saleha and Pooja tapping feet with each other as Deepti cheered for them.

Pooja also posted a picture of herself with the caption, “This month I travelled to 3 different continents: Russia (transcontinental country), Asia and now Africa”.

Deepti also gave a few glimpses from her travel diaries to Africa as she saw the cultural heritage of Africa while enjoying their spellbinding vibe.

Deepti shared a video in which she was seen dancing with the African dancers present there while smiling and enjoying her best days.

She also captioned the video that read, “Magical Ngorongoro. A magical blend of stunning views, and serene beauty that leaves you speechless”. Pooja made her impressive debut in the fashion industry when she was crowned Miss India International in 1993 and later went on to become one of the leading models in India. In 1997, Pooja made her Bollywood debut with Anil Kapoor-starrer ‘Viraasat’ and Suneil Shetty-starrer ‘Bhai’. For the unversed, she is a life member of the International Film And Television Club of the Asian Academy of Film & Television, Noida. Deepti Bhatnagar made her on-screen debut in the year 1995 with Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala-starrer ‘Ram Shastra’. She has also worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and English films as well.