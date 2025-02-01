Prachi Shah shares her excitement about exploring artistic concept at Kala Ghoda Festival

TV actress Prachi Shah recently opened up about her experience of performing at the prestigious Kala Ghoda Festival.

The actress, who performed with the singer Prithvi Gandharv, shared her excitement about exploring the unique concept “Dil Mein Ek Lahir”—a blend of Ghazals, poetry, and Kathak at the festival. The actress expressed how amazing it was to bring something fresh and innovative to the stage, highlighting the opportunity to showcase her creativity in such a celebrated cultural setting. In an interview, Shah shared, “Absolutely amazing! We had a lot of fun. What a beautiful and warm audience we had at Kala Ghoda on the very first day. This is my third year performing here, but it’s the first time I’ve performed with Prithvi and explored this unique concept of Dil Mein Ek Lahir—a blend of Ghazals, poetry, and Kathak. On a related note, the second edition of the IPRS Stage, presented by the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025, was an exhilarating celebration of India’s musical heritage.

The festival, which was held on January 26 and 27 at Cross Maidan, showcased the vibrant cultural traditions of Nagaland and Rajasthan through captivating performances by the Tetseo Sisters and the Desert Kats.

Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, shared, “The IPRS Stage at Kala Ghoda 2025 has exceeded all expectations, proving once again the incredible power of music to connect people and unite through diversity. This platform is dedicated to bringing India’s regional gems to the forefront, and this year’s performances by the Tetseo Sisters and the Desert Kats were perfect examples.

Witnessing audiences dance to their rhythms and embrace their stories was truly fulfilling. We look forward to continuing our journey of celebrating India’s unparalleled musical heritage in future editions.” The IPRS Stage at Kala Ghoda 2025 celebrated India’s rich musical diversity while highlighting the transformative impact of cultural collaboration.