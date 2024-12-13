Prateeksha Srivastava says she seldom meets fellow music composers Rusha, Blizza, in person

Prateeksha Srivastava, who has composed the song ‘Aankh’, featuring Sunidhi Chauhan and Sanya Malhotra, has shared that she hardly meets her fellow composers for the song, Rusha and Blizza, in person.

All the communication between the three music composers is done through mails, video calls and zoom calls.

Talking about her experience of working on the song, Prateeksha said, “This experience is a testament to the power of manifestation, especially when it’s done subconsciously. Because while making this song, Rusha, Blizza, and I had no vision as to who would sing the song. But while composing the tune and singing the demo of the song, I had Sunidhi Chauhan’s voice in my head. Because I have grown up listening to her and she is the biggest, testimony to class sensuality and dominance of a female voice in the music industry”.

She shared that while making the song and they ended up presenting the song to her and she ended up liking the song as it is.

The composer further mentioned, “She said, ‘I don’t want any changes’. This is my first collaboration with Sunidhi Chauhan and honestly, I could not ask for anything better than this. And Sanya Malhotra is a sweetheart. She was so, so, so dedicated. She’s a fantastic trained dancer herself. But she was practicing all the time. She was so dedica”.

Sharing her experience of working with Rusha & Blizza, she said, “I have been following them since so long and I have been making a lot of music with them. The weird thing is that I have never met them face to face while making a song. We have only met at the final mixing and recording of a song. But we always make songs on video calls, zoom calls, because they are Delhi based and I am Bombay based. So, it’s a very crazy, weird connection that we have”.

“But the understanding is absolutely flawless because we have been making a lot of music together and our musical tastes and choices are very similar and that’s how even this song was made”, she added.

‘Aankh’, released under the label of Warner Music India is available to stream across major platforms.