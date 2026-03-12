Pregnancy and kidneys: Why women must check their kidney health

Pregnancy is an important stage in a woman’s life. During this time, the body goes through many changes to support the growing baby. One of the organs that works harder during pregnancy is the kidney. Kidneys help remove waste and extra fluid from the body. They also control blood pressure and maintain the balance of minerals in the blood. Because of these important roles, checking kidney health during pregnancy is very important.

How Pregnancy Affects the Kidneys

During pregnancy, the body produces more blood to support the baby. Because of this, the kidneys must filter almost 50 percent more blood than usual. This extra work can put stress on the kidneys. Hormonal changes during pregnancy also affect how the kidneys function. The kidneys become slightly larger and the flow of urine increases. These changes are normal, but they can sometimes increase the risk of infections or other kidney-related problems. If the kidneys are already weak or damaged before pregnancy, the risk of complications may increase for both the mother and the baby.

Why Kidney Health Is Important During Pregnancy

Healthy kidneys are necessary for a safe pregnancy. If kidney function is poor, it can affect the mother’s health and the baby’s development. Kidney problems during pregnancy can lead to conditions such as high blood pressure, swelling in the body, and protein leakage in urine. In some cases, it may lead to a serious condition called preeclampsia, which can be dangerous for both mother and child. Poor kidney health can also increase the risk of premature birth or low birth weight of the baby. This is why doctors recommend regular health check-ups during pregnancy to monitor kidney function.

Common Kidney Problems Seen in Pregnancy

One common issue is urinary tract infection (UTI). During pregnancy, hormonal changes and pressure from the growing uterus can slow down urine flow. This makes it easier for bacteria to grow in the urinary tract. Another possible condition is pregnancy-related high blood pressure. This can affect kidney function and may lead to complications if not treated early. Some women may also develop protein in the urine. This may be a sign that the kidneys are under stress and need medical attention. Women who already have kidney disease before pregnancy require closer monitoring, as pregnancy can worsen kidney function.

Warning Signs Women Should Not Ignore

Many kidney problems develop slowly and may not show clear symptoms in the beginning. However, some signs should not be ignored. These may include swelling of the feet, face, or hands, burning sensation during urination, frequent urination with pain, blood in urine, severe fatigue, and persistent high blood pressure. If a pregnant woman experiences these symptoms, she should consult a doctor immediately. Early diagnosis can prevent serious complications.

Simple Tests That Help Check Kidney Health

Doctors usually recommend a few basic tests during pregnancy to check kidney health. A urine test helps detect infection or protein leakage. A blood test checks how well the kidneys are filtering waste from the body. Blood pressure monitoring is also important, as high blood pressure can affect kidney function. These tests are simple, quick, and help detect problems at an early stage.

Tips to Keep Kidneys Healthy During Pregnancy

Pregnant women can take a few simple steps to protect their kidney health. Drinking enough water helps the kidneys remove waste effectively. Eating a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, and less salt is also helpful. Avoiding unnecessary medications, especially painkillers without medical advice, is important because some drugs can harm the kidneys. Regular prenatal check-ups, proper management of blood pressure, and timely treatment of infections can help maintain kidney health throughout pregnancy.

Kidneys play a vital role in maintaining the health of both the mother and the baby during pregnancy. Because the kidneys work harder during this time, regular monitoring becomes essential. Early detection of kidney problems can prevent complications and ensure a safer pregnancy. With proper care, regular medical check-ups, and healthy lifestyle habits, most women can maintain good kidney health and have a healthy pregnancy.

(The writer is a Consultant – Nephrology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)