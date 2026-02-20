Priyanka Chopra gives Indian saree a modern twist, pays tribute to ‘growing global scope of Indian fashion’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has once again made headlines by giving the traditional saree a striking modern twist while celebrating the growing global influence of Indian fashion.

The actress recently took to social media to share glimpses of her look for the premiere of her movie ‘The Bluff’.

Priyanka turned heads in a vibrant yellow draped ensemble that beautifully blended heritage with high fashion. The outfit reimagined the classic saree silhouette with a contemporary edge, making a strong statement about India’s evolving couture identity on the international stage.

The series of photos highlighted the dramatic trail of her bright yellow attire flowing gracefully across the carpet. The soft drape wrapped around her hourglass figure like a modern saree, complete with a bold thigh-high slit that added a glamorous touch.

Sharing the images, Priyanka wrote, “Wearing this is an ode to Ercell Bodden, my character in ‘The Bluff’. In the opening of the film she appears with a dupatta over her head, a subtle but meaningful marker of identity and strength.”

She further added, “I love a saree. And when I saw this piece walk down the couture runway last month, it felt like a saree with a modern twist. We immediately called Gaurav and asked him to hold it for me.”

“There’s a quiet power in its simplicity. The precision of the tailoring, the way it drapes and moves, felt both rooted and forward looking, and the bright yellow is so synonymous with the colorful palette of India. To me, this piece is a testament to the growing global scope of Indian fashion and how beautifully our heritage continues to evolve,” she concluded.

Talking about ‘The Bluff’, Priyanka has been receiving positive responses ever since the trailer dropped. Released in January this year, the trailer shows her as a wounded yet resilient woman who battles against all odds to protect her child, braving injuries and danger with remarkable grit.

The actress delivers a commanding performance, pulling off intense action sequences that are gripping and powerful.

Set in the late 1800s, ‘The Bluff’ follows the journey of Ercell Bodden (played by Priyanka Chopra), a former pirate known as “Bloody Mary.” After fleeing her ruthless crew and building a new life as a mother in the Cayman Islands, her past resurfaces to threaten the peace she has created. When her former crew tracks her down, she is forced to confront the violent world she once left behind.

Backed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios in association with Amazon MGM Studios, ‘The Bluff’ also stars Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Captain Connor’s gold-hungry consigliere, along with Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in pivotal roles.