Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present awards at Golden Globes 2026, with George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to present an award at the upcoming edition of the Golden Globe Awards.

The awards have announced its lineup of presenters for this weekend’s awards ceremony, reports ‘Variety’.

The list also includes George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Charli xcx, Snoop Dogg and “Heated Rivalry” stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams. Also presenting are Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoe Kravitz.

As per ‘Variety’, the presenters will take the stage throughout the show alongside returning host Nikki Glaser.

Glaser said she aims to do plenty of roasting of execs like Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and billionaires in general. “They shouldn’t get their panties in a bunch over these jokes”, she said. “They’re on top. I never worry about offending them”.

The 83rd annual Golden Globes, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will air live on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Variety‘s awards editor Clayton Davis predicts big wins for Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Hamnet’ and Timothee Chalamet for ‘Marty Supreme’.

