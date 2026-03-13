Protect your kidneys: Early detection and healthy choices can save lives

Although World Kidney Day has passed, the message remains urgent—kidney health deserves our attention every day.

Kidney diseases are becoming increasingly common, yet many people are unaware they have a problem because kidney disease often develops silently.

Chronic Kidney Disease affects nearly 10–15% of adults worldwide. The most common risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, family history of kidney disease, and long-term use of certain painkillers or other nephrotoxic medicines.

The good news is that kidney disease can often be detected early. Simple tests such as blood creatinine to assess kidney function, urine tests for protein, and regular blood pressure checks can help identify kidney disease in its early stages. People with diabetes and hypertension should undergo regular screening, as they are at higher risk.

If kidney disease progresses to End Stage Kidney Disease, patients may require dialysis or kidney transplantation. However, there is a significant shortage of kidney donors, making prevention and early detection even more important.

On this World Kidney Day, I urge everyone to take care of their kidneys through regular health check-ups, healthy lifestyle choices, and avoiding unnecessary medications. Early detection can protect kidney health and improve quality of life.

(The writer is a Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician)