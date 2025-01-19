Puneet Sikka Explores Bollywood’s Smoke and Mirrors

Puneet Sikka is an actress and media professional who has worked in theatre, TV & digital commercials, short films, and a feature film. An alumnus of Lady Shri Ram College and Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Sikka founded Arteree, a platform for independent artists from various fields to showcase their talent and connect with other artists and organizations in the industry. She is also the Founder-Director of Indic Quotient Media Foundation, a Section-8 company that aims to illuminate Vedic culture and history through its documentary series on the temples of India. With her multifaceted career, Sikka now adds another feather to her cap as an author with her debut novel.

Actor and filmmaker Puneet Sikka unveils a smoke-and-mirrors tale brimming with acerbic humour and profound emotions in her debut book, ‘Take No. 2020,’ published by Penguin India. The novel weaves a story within a story, following the lives of four migrant actors seeking their footing in Bollywood until a real-life twist forces them to confront their realities. Blending pop culture and realism, the book reflects Sikka’s personal experiences in the entertainment industry and her passion for storytelling, creating a vivid yet poignant narrative.

The plot centers on four Bollywood aspirants – Meera, Dabloo, Jayesh, and Micky Taneja – as they navigate the complexities of love, loss, and redemption. Their paths intertwine, pushing them to face broken relationships, past traumas, and the blurry line between heroism and villainy. As their lives take unexpected turns, they are compelled to ask themselves: Are they heroes or villains in their own stories?

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Take No. 2020,’ Puneet reveals, “I have done theatre acting for about eight years of my life, and thereafter, moving to Bombay, auditions for the audio-visual medium were a natural extension of that. ‘Take No. 2020’ is inspired by my lived experience as a newcomer in the Hindi film industry. However, I often felt underwhelmed reading the parts written for female characters and decided to write myself a role! Given that I’ve been a writer most of my professional journey, I didn’t think much of it until I sat down to write the book. Interestingly, it was first conceptualized as a script for a web series and only later became a book. The entertainment industry is brimming with stories, and so are the people who are a part of it. I think the inspiration came naturally, often in the most unsuspecting moments.”

Puneet’s journey as an actor and filmmaker has significantly influenced her writing process. Reflecting on her experiences, she shares, “Everything I’ve desired for, worked on, and directed my energy towards has shaped my worldview, influencing my choices and bringing me to the point of writing a book. News, advertising, theatre, a start-up for the performing arts, and now making documentary films on the temples of India – each step of the way has added perspective and nuance to my writing and acting craft, for which I’m deeply grateful. Interestingly, I never imagined being an author or set it as a goal. But I firmly believe this story was meant to be told, and I just happened to be the channel.”

The book’s unique blend of pop culture and realism stems from Sikka’s understanding of Bollywood’s enigmatic nature. She explains, “Bollywood (or any film industry) is the ultimate smoke-and-mirrors setup, isn’t it? It’s called showbiz for a reason. While the story of ‘Take No. 2020’ is set in Bombay and the film industry, the theme reflects the slippery, illusory nature of the elements at play – the people, their ambitions, and their interpersonal dynamics. As someone from the outside, I was constantly faced with judgment calls about how far I’d go to secure a role. I was also in awe of the grit with which many actors, casting directors, and filmmakers pursued their goals in this labyrinth. Those who managed this delicate balancing act were stars in their own right, even if they were known too only a few.”

One such real-life inspiration for the book is Girijesh Gaud, famously known as ‘The Golden Man,’ who performs as a live statue on Mumbai’s streets. Sikka elaborates, “He came to Mumbai to become an actor but found his own path to fame by painting his face gold and performing on the streets. While he’s no Shah Rukh Khan, he didn’t let the challenges of the external world defeat him. And that’s what ‘Take No. 2020’ is ultimately about – an ode to the resilience of the human spirit.”

Addressing the themes of love, loss, and redemption in her novel, Puneet says, “These themes are integral to our existence. Most of us experience them at some point in our lives, often simultaneously. Writing or enacting such emotions comes naturally when one has lived through them. Readers have told me they appreciated the nuances in the storytelling of ‘Take No. 2020,’ which enriched their reading experience. That kind of feedback is the best reward for a writer.”

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a pivotal role in shaping the book’s narrative. Puneet reflects, “Like everyone else, the entertainment industry was initially paralyzed during the pandemic. But soon, we adapted. Self-taped auditions, filming in COVID bubbles, and even actors becoming their own camerapersons became the norm. During the lockdown, I found the time to craft this story. I already had the characters in mind, and incorporating their challenges in a pandemic-like scenario lent realism to the book that readers could resonate with.”

When asked which character might resonate most with readers, Puneet admits, “It’s hard to say, as every character is unique, shaped by their own backstories and journeys. However, Dabloo seems to have struck a chord with readers. His struggles and eventual closure made his story arc particularly impactful.”

Looking ahead, Puneet hopes to see ‘Take No. 2020’ adapted for the screen. “How and when that happens is a mystery even to me,” she quips.

Reflecting on her earlier ventures, Sikka shares insights about Arteree, her platform for independent artists, and how it laid the groundwork for Indic Quotient Media Foundation. “Arteree was a platform to profile performing artists and connect them with opportunities. It taught me that the essence of art remains the same, but people’s perception changes depending on the context in which it’s showcased. This realization has guided my work on Indic Quotient, where we are currently documenting the rich history and culture of Indian temples.”

With ‘Take No. 2020,’ Puneet Sikka offers readers a gripping tale of ambition, resilience, and the unvarnished reality of the entertainment industry – a story as entertaining as it is thought-provoking.