Rashami Desai’s list of travel essentials is incomplete without her ‘travel buddy’

Actress Rashami Desai, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of her travel companion and the essentials she carries while travelling.

Rashami, who is well known for her portrayal of Tapasya in the TV show ‘Uttaran’ took to Instagram Stories, where she has 5.9 million followers and dropped a glimpse of her “travel buddy.”

The snap shows a soft toy kept in her car’s seat, along with her handbag. The post is captioned as: “My travel buddy...money...tab...diary...book...blanket...pillow.”

In another selfie, we can see Rashami wearing a magenta suit and she is sporting clear glasses. It is captioned: “Playing Rasila today.”

Hailing from Assam, Rashami began her acting career in 2002 with an Assamese-language film titled ‘Kanyadaan’. She made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with the romantic mystery ‘Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon.

The 38-year-old actress has also featured in Bhojpuri films like ‘Kab Hoi Gawna Hamar’, ‘Sohagan Bana Da Sajana Hamaar’, ‘Nadiya Ke Teer’, ‘Gazab Bhail Rama’, and ‘Kangna Khanke Piya Ke Angna’ among many others.

She made her television debut in 2006 with the mythological drama series ‘Ravan’, in which she essayed the role of Queen Mandodari. She got her first break in TV in 2008 when she played the dual role in ‘Pari Hoon Main’.

Rashami was also the winner of the reality show ‘Zara Nachke Dikha 2’, and later on she participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’, ‘Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6’, ‘Nach Baliye 7’, ‘Bigg Boss 13’, and ‘Bigg Boss 15’. She last featured in the show ‘Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull’, and the movie ‘JNU: Jahangir National University’.