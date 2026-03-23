Raveena Tandon clears air on rumours, denies insecurity claims

Actor Raveena Tandon has addressed long-standing rumours about alleged tensions during the shooting of the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, firmly denying claims of insecurity or involvement in “classroom politics” within the industry.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Raveena shared a screenshot of a media report that suggested her co-star Karisma Kapoor had once sent people to observe her costumes on set. The claim, reportedly recalled by designer Ashley Rebello, hinted at behind-the-scenes rivalry during the film’s shoot.

Responding to the resurfaced anecdote, Raveena dismissed the narrative and clarified her stance. She emphasized that she has never been insecure about her contemporaries and has always stayed away from unnecessary competition or politics.

In her statement, the actress wrote that she has “always been happy in her own space” and expressed gratitude for the opportunities she has received throughout her career. She also added that she never felt the need to disrespect anyone, crediting her grounded outlook to faith and personal values.

Raveena concluded her post on a positive note by extending her affection to Ashley Rebello, indicating that there are no personal grievances despite the circulating claims.

The discussion around alleged rivalry between Raveena and Karisma during Andaz Apna Apna has surfaced multiple times over the years, often through anecdotes shared by industry insiders. However, Raveena’s latest clarification attempts to put such speculations to rest, presenting her perspective as one rooted in contentment and professionalism.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, where she received widespread appreciation for her performance, further cementing her place as a versatile and enduring presence in Indian cinema.