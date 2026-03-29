‘Reverence Outlives Compliance’: Anu Lall on the Bishnoi legacy, women’s leadership, and sacred ecology

At a time when climate conversations are dominated by policy frameworks and carbon metrics, author Anu Lall turns attention to a centuries-old community whose way of life offers a radically different lens. The Bishnois, she says, are not just environmentalists—they are “fierce eco-warriors” guided by faith, discipline, and an unshakable moral code.

“The Bishnois are a Hindu Vaishnav sampradaya who have lived by a strict ecological code for over five centuries,” Lall explains. “Their philosophy emerged from the teachings of Guru Jambeshwar Ji, or Guru Jambhoji, who witnessed environmental devastation, famine, and human suffering in the 15th century. His vision was simple yet profound—the solution to human distress lies not in escaping nature, but in living in harmony with it.”

That philosophy, she notes, feels strikingly relevant today. “The world is going through pretty much the same crisis now, which makes Bishnoi principles more applicable than ever in history.”

Yet, despite such a powerful legacy, many of their stories remain underrepresented—particularly the extraordinary role of women. Reflecting on the 1730 Khejarli massacre, where 363 Bishnois sacrificed their lives to protect trees, Lall points out a deeper issue of narrative ownership.

“It is sad that sacrifices of such immense stature have remained marginal,” she says. “We speak of ecofeminism as a Western construct, when both the Khejarli massacre and movements like Chipko had women leading from the front. We Indians don’t know how to tell our own stories. Perhaps that’s what colonisation did—it made us second guess everything.”

According to Lall, Western interpretations often miss a crucial dimension. “Rarely do they highlight the dharma connection. The Bishnois protect nature not as activism alone, but because they believe it is their sacred duty.”

That sense of duty is vividly embodied by Bishnoi women today. “They are living examples of what I call ‘dharma in action,’” she says, pointing to recent movements like the Khejri Mahapadav in Bikaner. “Women participated in equal numbers—organising rallies, performing street plays, and leading symbolic acts like the Kalash Yatra, which reflects the sacred relationship between water, nature, and dharma.”

For Lall, writing about this legacy was not just an academic exercise—it was deeply personal. “It transformed me,” she admits. “When Amrita Devi Bishnoi declared that a head is cheaper than a tree, it wasn’t just courage—it was moral leadership. Three hundred and sixty-three people responded to a woman’s call and chose dharma over fear. Where else do we see that kind of collective resolve?”

The experience reshaped her understanding of leadership itself. “It doesn’t only exist in boardrooms or political offices. It can emerge from a village, from faith, from conviction. Some of the most powerful leadership grows quietly at the grassroots.”

Lall also draws connections between the Bishnoi worldview and India’s ancient texts, arguing that civilisational wisdom holds answers to modern climate anxiety. “In the Ramayana, Valmiki describes forests and biodiversity with incredible depth. In the Mahabharata’s Vana Parva, nature shapes destinies,” she says. “But today, we are trying to solve environmental problems through metrics and policies alone. What we’ve overlooked is sacred devotion.”

Modern anxiety, she believes, stems from a deeper rupture. “The code on which humanity once lived has been severed. Across the world, ancient bonds with nature have been broken. What we are witnessing is not just an environmental crisis—it is a spiritual one.”

This spiritual foundation also explains how the Bishnoi community reconciles activism with sacrifice. “They wear martyrdom like a badge of honour,” Lall says, recalling her interactions with families of those who died protecting trees and wildlife. “Some stood before bullets, some fought with bare hands. Their fearlessness comes from one guiding principle— ‘Jeev Daya Palani’—be kind to all living beings.”

For urban audiences, often far removed from forests and wildlife, the lessons are just as urgent. “This is not just a call to women, but to everyone,” she emphasises. “We have created a wedge between ourselves and nature, and even within our own consciousness. To heal the planet, we must first heal that disconnect.”

Despite the scale of today’s environmental challenges, Lall remains hopeful. “Hope springs eternal,” she says. “The Bishnois show us that it is possible to repair our relationship with the environment through a cohesive code of living.”

But she offers a final, thought-provoking distinction—one that perhaps defines the entire Bishnoi ethos. “If Guru Jambhoji could create a code 550 years ago, what is stopping us today?” she asks. “The key cannot be compliance alone. Reverence outlives compliance any day.”