Rhea Chakraborty gorges on crispy dosa in Hyderabad

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who attended the wedding reception of stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, treated herself to a delicious South Indian meal during her time in Hyderabad, sharing a glimpse of her food indulgence.

The actress was seen enjoying a plate of crispy dosa with chutney and sambhar, giving a peek into her love for the city’s iconic flavours while soaking in the local culinary experience.

She then shared a picture with the newly married couple and wrote: “Can’t stand in between these two and not feel the love. Congratulations to the most stunning couple.. Uff Love and light.”

Rhea, who started her television career in 2009 with MTV India’s ‘TVS Scooty Teen Diva’, where she was the first runner-up, has hosted several MTV shows.

In 2012, she made her film debut with the Telugu film ‘Tuneega Tuneega’, where she played the character Nidhi. In 2013, she debuted in Bollywood with ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ as Jasleen. In 2014, she played the character of Sonali in ‘Sonali Cable’.

She was last seen on screen in ‘Chehre’, a mystery thriller film directed by Rumi Jaffery.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, alongside Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Alexx O’Nell, Samir Soni, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in supporting roles. It is an uncredited adaptation of the 1956 German novel ‘A Dangerous Game’ by Friedrich Durrenmatt.

She is all set to return to acting after nearly a seven-year hiatus with the Netflix series ‘Family Business’, produced by Hansal Mehta, which was announced in February 2026. The thriller also stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

In other news, Rhea on October 3, 2025 revealed that she received her passport back after five years. The Bombay High Court directed the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) to return Rhea’s passport, which was seized back in 2020.

NCB had seized Rhea’s passport in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of the late actor and her former partner, Sushant Singh Rajput. A bench headed by Justice Neela Gokhale ordered the restoration of her passport, saying that there was no reason to doubt the actress’s intentions.

The court returned her passport with the condition that Rhea must attend every hearing unless exempted by the trial court.

She was also asked to provide details of her travel schedule, including flight and hotel details, to the prosecution at least four days before flying out of the country.

The High Court further instructed that she must share her mobile number, keep her phone active, and inform the probe agencies immediately upon her return.