Rubina Dilaik: It’s so important to have supportive partner during pregnancy



Best known for her roles in ‘Chotti Bahu’, ‘Saas Bina Sasural’ and others, actress Rubina Dilaik shared how important it is to have a supportive partner who appreciates the beauty and the physical changes that a woman goes through during her pregnancy phase.



Rubina is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase with husband and actor Abhinav Shukla. The couple had announced that they were expecting a baby in September.

The actress who hosts a show “Kisine Bataya Nahi” on her YouTube channel, welcomed former Miss India Rochelle Rao to her chat show, and discussed the physical changes a woman goes through during pregnancy.

Rochelle called Rubina an ‘inspiration’ to all the moms.

“You can still find something that you can do and help people as well,” said Rochelle. She further went on to say, “First of all I cover my body very well. I don’t think I am back in shape. People say your body changes so much that it doesn’t go back to the original how it was. Right now, you are reshaping a new body.”

Rochelle is married to Keith Sequeira, and the couple have a baby daughter.

She said: “While I was pregnant, I used to check. Oh I have put on 5 kgs in my pregnancy, I put 10 kgs in my pregnancy. So, you know we do all this mental preparation.”

Rubina replied to her saying, “I am doing this because every time I get on the scale I’m like oh my God.”

Rochelle said: “God that’s what we think but the truth is it’s not about the kgs, internally literally the cell in your body every cell in your body is changing how many. The child leaves a part of themselves in your body when they are born.”

Rubin said she has entered her ninth month.

“They say in ninth month you drastically put on weight because now you know the child is fully growing and at a speed then there are sudden changes like I am watching my armpits getting darker, there are thin lines of stretch marks everything I think because we’ve been so much into the admiration of the beauty aspect which is not bad at all,” said the ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’ actress.

Rochelle said: “I think I would encourage the women out there. I think psychologically you know your hormones are so crazy in the first trimester that it’s because you don’t actually look the way you think you look. It’s just your brain telling you that because there’s so much chemical interactions happening so I would encourage all the women out there.”

Rubina then continued saying, “But it is so important also to have a partner who appreciates. Not just accept but appreciate you physically also changing. That one partner would love and enjoy having the intimate time when you are in your perfect size, perfect shape, perfect cadence.

“Now you’re going through changes, you know all those it’s hard for us to first accept, then our partners being so supportive that whatever shape and size that your beauty is in the heart and mind, and for them that change does not affect your personal relationship,” added Rubina. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’.