Rumer Willis recalls childhood moment that sparked her love for movies

Hollywood actress Rumer Willis has opened up about the very moment she fell in love with the world of cinema, revealing that her passion for acting was sparked during her childhood visit to the set of the 1996 film Striptease, in which her mother Demi Moore played the lead role.

In a candid interview, Rumer, now 36, shared a nostalgic memory from her early years that shaped her path in showbiz. “I was just so enamoured and kind of like, ‘What is this world? What’s going on here?’” she recalled, describing the excitement and curiosity she felt while on set.

The film, which starred Demi Moore as an FBI secretary-turned-stripper, gave Rumer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the glamorous yet gritty world of filmmaking. Far from being fazed by the film’s adult themes, Rumer found herself captivated by the costumes and energy of the set. “During lunch sometimes I would go try and put my mom’s shoes on and a feather boa and dance around the stage,” she fondly remembered.

Rumer admitted that being surrounded by actresses and performers left a lasting impression on her. “There were all these ladies around me all the time. I was just so enamoured,” she said.

Striptease faced criticism upon its release, with Demi Moore confronting backlash for her bold role. In an interview, Moore reflected on the judgment she faced, saying, “There was an interesting kind of judgement placed on a woman who worked as a dancer, but the idea was that this was a woman trying to take care of her child in the best way she could.”

Despite the controversies, Moore’s performance marked a pivotal moment in her career. She became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood during the mid-90s and remains proud of the impact she made. “I changed the playing field for all women,” she affirmed.

Rumer’s memories of that time not only highlight the bond she shares with her mother but also underscore the powerful influence of growing up in a creative and unapologetically bold environment—one that clearly helped shape her future in film.