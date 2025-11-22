Rupali Ganguly celebrates ‘colours, craft and culture’ as she stuns in red lehenga

Television star Rupali Ganguly brought a splash of vibrancy as she stepped out in a fiery red lehenga, celebrating what she called the “colours, craft and culture” of India.

The “Anupamaa” star posted a set of pictures, radiating traditional elegance while sending “love, light and positivity” to her followers as she captioned: “Colours, craft and culture… celebrating it all. Sending love, light and positivity your way #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa #IndianCulture #TraditionalWear #IndianCraft #indiantelevision.”

Rupali added the song “Khand Lagdi” from Shehnaaz Gill’s latest release “Ikk Kudi”, which follows the tale of a woman from a family of broken hearts who starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiance’s mysterious past.

On November 17, she had shared an adorable video of herself indulging in some fun time with her furry babies on the sets of her show ‘Anupamaa.’

In a video shared by Rupali, she could be seen calling out to her four-legged friends and asking them to sit in her car. In another clip, the dogs could be seen seated in the front seat of Rupali’s car and happily looking out of the window as the actress drives them around.

Sharing a post featuring herself with her pet dogs Coffee and King Kong, straight from the sets of “Anupamaa”, Rupali wrote, “Chaturthi Praying to Maa #Kushmanda to fill every heart with kindness, compassion and love for each other and for the voiceless souls. My Coffee & King Kong are posing here because they may not speak, but they understand… and they feel everything.”

Talking about the show “Anupamaa”, it is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, it is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Sreemoyee. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.