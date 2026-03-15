Sameera Reddy’s hilarious take on the ongoing LPG shortage in the country: The VIP has arrived

As India faces a major LPG shortage due to the present geopolitical tension in the Middle East, actress Sameera Reddy decided to share a hilarious take on the ongoing situation through her latest social media post.

The ‘De Dana Dan’ actress uploaded a clip on her official Instagram handle, where she is seen giving a royal treatment to her LPG cylinder.

We could see her welcoming the LPG into her house. The cylinder even has a crown with the title “King Gas” on it.

From fanning it with money, to offering it tea, to giving it flowers, to clicking a selfie with it, Sameera left no stone unturned to make sure that her cylinder does not go anywhere. She captioned the post, “Making sure this guest never leaves (sic)”, followed by a crown emoji. As the post was up, many netizens reacted to it by sharing laughing with tears emoji in the comment section. Sameera’s feed is full of such entertaining posts.

In February, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan revealed that she was considering Sameera for the role of Miss Chandni, eventually played by Sushmita Sen in her 2004 directorial debut “Main Hoon Na”.

Farah recently visited Sameera for her YouTube channel, and during the conversation, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ maker recalled that she had first noticed Sameera in her popular music video titled “Ahista”.

“Nobody knows but I had considered you for Main Hoon Na in Sushmita Sen’s role. I had seen your song, ‘Aahista Kijiye Baatein’ and you were dressed in Indian wear,” disclosed Farah.

Reacting to this, a visibly surprised Sameera asked, “Oh My God! I want to know why you didn’t take me.” Sharing the reason, Farah said that circumstances had changed. “Because by then you had taken up ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’”. Although thrilled to be considered, Sameera could not hide her disappointment after learning about Farah’s revelation.