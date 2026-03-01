Saumya Tandon: Your body is the best investment in the world

Actress Saumya Tandon believes fitness is a lifelong commitment and not something to be paused. She asserts that one should never stop — even with a knee injury, pregnancy, or sciatica — and instead continue adapting and staying consistent.

Saumya, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release ‘Dhurandhar’ by Aditya Dhar, took to Instagram to share a string of images of herself performing aerial yoga, planks, TRX workouts, Pilates, and yoga.

Reflecting on her fitness journey over the years, Saumya highlighted how yoga, Pilates, and weight training have remained constant in her routine.

She wrote: “Over the years… Yoga, Pilates, Weight training. Never stop. Even with knee injury, pregnancy, sciatica — whatever situation you are thrown into, just be at it. Your body is the best investment in the world. Women lift weights.”

Talking about ‘Dhurandhar’, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India’s R&AW, particularly those associated with Operation Lyari, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and crackdowns on gangs and criminal syndicates.

Saumya took up modelling assignments early in her career and was the “Femina Cover Girl First Runner Up” in 2006. She also appeared in the Afghan serial ‘Khushi’ in 2008 as part of an international project, where she played the lead role of an Afghan woman doctor.

She co-hosted ‘Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout’ with Shah Rukh Khan in 2011 and hosted ‘Dance India Dance’ for three seasons. She also co-hosted the ‘Bournvita Quiz Contest’ along with Derek O’Brien for three seasons.

In Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Jab We Met’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, she played the role of Roop, Kareena’s character’s sister.

In 2015, she began playing the role of Anita in the comedy serial ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’. She is also known as “gori mem” from the serial, as she is referred to by that name by Rohitashv Gour’s character in the show. In 2018, she hosted the second season of ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’.