She is too smart; we don’t want her as heroine: Faria Abdullah

Faria Abdullah, the lead actress of ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’, opens up in a candid conversation about her role, the evolution of female characters in cinema, and her passion for staying grounded in the industry. Known for her versatility, Faria shares her insights on feminism, stating that true empowerment comes when roles are not defined by gender. In ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’, a film addressing the theme of intoxication, she portrays a character that defies traditional expectations. As she looks to the future, Faria expresses a desire to expand her creative horizons, exploring writing, directing, and other aspects of filmmaking.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: The movie is titled ‘Mathu Vadalara’. How does your character help people overcome intoxication?

A: It’s just like violent movies—audiences watch them, but it’s ultimately their decision whether to emulate the violence. Similarly, in ‘Mathu Vadalara’, we present the facts and let people decide. We aren’t preaching or suggesting anything; we’re simply telling a story.

Q: Do you think that female roles have evolved in the industry over the years?

A: I think they have, but there’s still a lot to do. The real change will come when we have more female writers creating women characters. It’s tough for male writers to fully grasp what a woman goes through. We need more women writers and directors for better representation.

Q: Would you be interested in writing yourself?

A: I’d love to, even directing, but I’m afraid to say it aloud in the industry. Once you do, people may think, “She’s too smart; we don’t want her as a heroine.” But as we evolve, I feel a deep connection to the industry and the people here. I’ve learned so much from so many. Since I live locally, I have the advantage of exploring many departments of cinema.

Q: As the woman in the movie, tell us more about your role and its depth.

A: The best part of my character is that it’s not defined by gender. I believe that’s true feminism—when gender isn’t a factor at all. The moment you highlight, “Oh, she’s a woman doing this,” it becomes sexism. The fact that my character doesn’t rely on gender roles feels empowering.

Q: There is a lot going on in the country. Do you feel safe?

A: Absolutely. I carry “killer energy” that amplifies my work. Basically, when you focus all of your energy on something, you believe in affirmations and such, right? Words have vibrations, and your presence has vibrations. When you practice sending a message like “I’ll kill you if you mess with me,” it shows, it amplifies, and it becomes a part of your being. I hold on to that. It might be intimidating for some, but I’m also a very soft person, and I like to live my life that way. I like to balance it out.

Q: How do you see your future in the industry?

A: I want to be more than just an actress. I’ve played a girl next door, and now I’m a cop, but I want to do more. I’d love to contribute to directing, music composition, and other areas. I want people to see me as multifaceted.