She Means Business: Inspiring Women Leaders Redefining Success This Women’s Day

As the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8, it is the right time to recognize women who are not only creating successful enterprises but also creating lasting impact by challenging the norms. Across all industries from finance and fashion to real-estate to educators and tech. These leaders use their vision and resilience and purpose to create groundbreaking changes. The leaders build opportunities through their work and they control public discussions while demonstrating that anyone can become a leader. This Women's Day five exceptional women who break barriers and uplift their communities and create a new definition of success in present-day India will be honored. 1. Charu Pajuha, Group Director & COO, Wise FinServ Pvt Ltd

Charu Pahuja is a seasoned financial services leader and the Group Director & COO of Wise Finserv who demonstrates strategic planning abilities together with her extensive knowledge of wealth management and financial planning. She has more than 23 years of banking and financial services experience which has allowed her to develop and grow customer-focused financial solutions throughout India. Charu combines her Chartered Financial Planning Standards Board membership with her Finance MBA degree which she earned with top honors and her Behavioral Finance training from IIM Ahmedabad to build her professional foundation. Before she co-founded Wise Finserv, she worked in top executive positions at HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, DBS Bank, and ICICI Securities Private Wealth. Under Charu's leadership Wise Finserv expanded its operations to multiple countries while she established the company’s corporate governance framework and built a comprehensive digital wealth management platform. She uses her technical expertise to provide customized financial solutions which help individuals and organizations achieve their long-term financial goals and maintain ongoing business growth. She believes in blending technology, ethical practices, and personalized advice to help individuals and businesses achieve long-term financial security and sustainable growth. 2. Ritika Mehra , Co-Founder, Stylox Fashion

Ritika Mehra serves as the Director of Stylox which operates as a Gurugram-based denim and casual wear brand that caters exclusively to men. The company has operated since 2019 because she established its vision which she used to develop all its business operations and growth strategy. Ritika develops the company brand through her control of franchise development and retailer partnerships while she enhances national distribution through supply-chain process improvements. She co-founded Stylox after she found an obvious absence in the Indian menswear market because stylish high-quality denim remained too expensive for typical customers and independent stores. The brand evolved into a value-based company which provides customers with affordable products that combine design and product durability. Ritika Mehra establishes sustainable ecosystems that enable customer and partner and team development through her work discipline and collaborative approach which she upholds through integrity. She finds her creative inspiration from international fashion trends which she develops through her fitness activities and travel experiences. 3. Swatee Sawhney, Director, EVG Real Estate LLC

Swatee Sawhney is a Dubai-based lifestyle and real estate specialist known for her deep understanding of the city’s evolving luxury landscape. With extensive experience in premium residential markets and high-end lifestyle offerings, she has built a strong reputation for guiding clients through Dubai’s dynamic property sector with insight and precision. Swatee specializes in curating tailored real estate solutions for investors, homeowners, and international buyers seeking more than just property but a complete lifestyle experience. Her expertise spans luxury residences, waterfront developments, branded homes, and investment-driven properties across Dubai’s most sought-after communities. Recognized for her market intelligence and client-first approach, Swatee combines strategic advisory with a keen appreciation of Dubai’s architectural excellence, infrastructure planning, and world-class amenities. She believes that Dubai stands apart globally because of its meticulous urban design, safety standards, innovation-driven growth, and seamless blend of luxury and convenience. Through her work, Swatee continues to help clients unlock the full potential of Dubai’s real estate market while experiencing the unmatched lifestyle the city offers. 4. Dr. Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh. (Educationist/Principal/Climate Activist Social worker/Member Ficci Flo & Ficci Arise)

Dr. Alka Kapur is a distinguished educationist with over 33 years of exemplary service in the field of education. She serves as the Principal of Modern Public School, a premier institution in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, renowned for its academic excellence and holistic development. She has been recognized by UNESCO and featured in the prestigious Forbes India Marquee Edition. She also holds a world record for organizing the largest talk show with an audience of 6,000 participants. A passionate social reformer, Dr. Kapur pioneered the CSR initiative “Roti Bank” to combat hunger across Delhi schools and actively supports free education initiatives through Nav Chetna initiative. As an environmental advocate and active member of Sparsh Ganga, she champions water conservation and sustainability. Dr. Alka Kapur continues to inspire as a transformative leader dedicated to education, community service, and environmental stewardship. 5. Kranti Gada , Founder, neOwn