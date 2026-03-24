Sheena Chohan portrays Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic women with a modern twist

Actress Sheena Chohan brought to life the timeless heroines of the legendary painter Raja Ravi Varma with a striking four-image photographic series.

The series beautifully reimagines his iconic women for a modern audience.

Raja Ravi Varma’s muses have played a significant role in shaping the cultural imagination for generations.

As Damayanti, Sheena captures a moment of quiet destiny, sharing an intimate exchange with the swan. She shows both curiosity and strength through her expressions.

For the moonlit portrait, the actress is seen showing stillness and introspection.

When we see her as the princess with fruits, Sheena radiates warmth and grace, symbolising abundance and quiet resilience.

Coming to the last frame where she is seen as the classical heroine, Sheena seems absolutely poised, dignified, and deeply aware—capturing the timeless essence of Indian womanhood.

Talking about the project, Sheena revealed that she has always been inspired by the women of Raja Ravi Varma.

“Recreating Raja Ravi Varma’s women was incredibly inspiring for me. What drew me in was how he portrayed them—not just as beautiful figures, but as women with depth, emotion, and agency. As an actor, I connect deeply with such layered characters. This series was my way of honouring their strength and making them feel alive and relevant today,” she shared. The series, which has been shot at Evolve Back Hampi, is a tribute to India’s rich artistic heritage with an attempt to reintroduce the classical heroine to contemporary storytelling.

Talking about Sheena’s professional commitments, she recently gave a powerful performance in “Sant Tukaram”.

She will next be seen alongside JD Chakravarthy in the forthcoming Telugu psychological thriller “Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam”.

Produced by Malkapuram Shivakumar under the Suraksh Entertainment Media banner, the project further has Naresh Agastya and Seerat Kapoor in pivotal roles, along with others.

In addition to this, Sheena’s lineup further includes “Arjunanin Allirani” and her Hollywood feature “Nomad”.