Sheroes amongst us: The real stories of women who refused to settle

In a world that often celebrates perfection over perseverance, Sheroes Amongst Us – Real Women, Real Stories arrives as a powerful reminder of the grit, grace, and guts that define real success. Co-authored by Falguni Desai, a seasoned IT leader and independent technology consultant, and Dr Amit Nagpal, the anthology features 32 remarkable women who have redefined what it means to lead, inspire, and transform.

With a foreword by Shardha Sharma, Founder & CEO of YourStory Media, and an afterword by Sachin Karnik, Founder & CEO of The Great Unicorn Hunt, this book is more than just a collection of success stories—it’s a movement.

“When I entered the IT industry, I had no mentors, no guideposts, and no footsteps to follow,” recalls Falguni Desai. “I was the first in my family to step into this world, and every decision came with uncertainty. That’s when I truly understood the value of mentorship.”

That seed of experience became the foundation for Sheroes Amongst Us. For Desai, the book is both a tribute and a torch—honouring the journeys of trailblazing women and lighting the way for others to follow.

“These stories go beyond inspiration,” she says. “They offer real lessons in resilience, perseverance, and determination. Our goal is for readers to not just see these women as role models, but as potential mentors—people they can learn from and connect with.”

A Tapestry of Grit, Transformation, and Dreams

Though the women featured come from diverse industries—from technology and entrepreneurship to social impact and leadership—a few key themes emerged across all narratives.

“What stood out consistently were the qualities of grit, transformation, and dreams,” says Desai. “None of these women had an easy path. But what set them apart was their ability to keep going, to evolve with every challenge, and to never lose sight of their dreams.”

Rather than presenting success as a linear journey, the book explores the messy, powerful process of becoming. The women profiled didn’t wait for perfect timing—they created their own moments of courage.

“This book isn’t about glossy accomplishments,” Desai emphasizes. “It’s about showing what’s possible when you refuse to give up.”

Curating the Sheroes

The selection process was intentional and inclusive. The authors sought women who had made significant impact in their fields—those who had shattered stereotypes, built businesses, led corporate change, mentored others, or influenced communities through thought leadership.

“We wanted the reader to find someone they could relate to,” Desai explains. “Someone who walked a similar path, faced similar doubts, and still forged ahead.”

One standout example is Reinu Shah, a startup mentor who has funded and guided several women entrepreneurs breaking barriers in male-dominated industries. Others include tech professionals, leadership coaches, and influencers who use their platforms to empower others.

The result is a mosaic of stories where success looks many different ways—but always has the same backbone: courage.

Awakening the Shero Within

Desai hopes the book becomes more than just a read—it becomes a call to action. “Every woman has a Shero within her,” she says. “This book is a reminder that your story matters, your voice matters, and your dreams are valid.”

“These women didn’t wait for opportunities—they created them. And they didn’t let their setbacks define them. They turned adversity into fuel.”

The message is particularly poignant for those at the beginning of their journey, or those stuck at a crossroads. For them, Sheroes Amongst Us offers not just inspiration but a roadmap.

“If you ever doubt yourself, turn to these stories. Let them be your mirror and your compass,” Desai urges. “Becoming a Shero isn’t about perfection. It’s about persistence.”

The Perspective of Motherhood

Motherhood, for many of the Sheroes, became a crucible that sharpened their leadership, deepened their empathy, and widened their worldview.

“It didn’t redefine who they were—it expanded who they were,” Desai reflects. “It grounded them, made them more focused, and more resilient—not just professionally, but personally.”

Far from being a hindrance, motherhood became a catalyst for intentional living. It influenced how these women made decisions, took risks, and built careers that reflected their values.

“Motherhood gave them a more compassionate and realistic lens through which to view the world,” she notes. “And that’s exactly what today’s leadership needs—less bravado, more authenticity.”

The Invisible Load of Working Mothers

One of the most raw and honest themes explored during the interviews was the emotional toll of being a working mother.

“Guilt is often the first emotion a working mother faces—not because she’s failing, but because society conditions her to believe she is,” says Desai. “If she forgets a school event or misses a detail, it’s seen not as a human oversight, but as a failure of character.” Desai describes the mental tightrope that working mothers walk—constantly trying to be present, perfect, and prepared. “In nuclear families without extended support, this pressure intensifies. Many women aren’t stepping back from work because they lack ambition—they’re doing it because they lack a support system.” She adds that what exhausts these women isn’t always the work itself, but the invisible labour of managing expectations—internal and external. “It’s time we start acknowledging and addressing that.”