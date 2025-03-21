Shradhe Gopal Saraswatiji Didiji Leads ‘Gau Katha’ in Hyderabad to Promote Cow Conservation

Shradhe Gopal Saraswatiji Didiji addressed a gathering in Hyderabad, emphasizing the importance of cow conservation and its deep-rooted significance in Indian culture. She spoke about the declining population of cows in India, the need to revive traditional practices for their protection, and the spiritual and economic benefits associated with their preservation. She highlighted that cow conservation is not just a religious duty but a responsibility for the well-being of society

In an effort to revive the ancient Indian tradition of cow conservation, Dhyan Foundation is hosting a five-day ‘Gau Katha’ in Hyderabad. The spiritual discourse, led by Shradhe Gopal Saraswatiji Didiji, aims to raise awareness about the significance of the sacred cow in Indian culture and history.

Addressing the gathering at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Didiji emphasized the importance of cow protection, stating that India was once home to 80 crore cows before British rule, but their population has now dwindled to just 9 crores. “A home without a cow is like one without dear ones. Cows are the abode of the Goddess of wealth, and sins don’t touch them,” she said.

Shradhe Gopal Saraswatiji Didiji, an IAS aspirant turned spiritual speaker and cow conservationist, is a disciple of Guru Shri Gopalacharan Gopalanand Saraswati Maharaj. Her guru has been on a remarkable 31-year-long ‘padayatra’ (foot journey) across India, covering 25,000 villages and walking 1.25 lakh kilometers to spread awareness about cow protection.

During her visit, Didiji also toured Dhyan Foundation’s cow shelter in Shamshabad, which houses over 3,000 rescued, abandoned, and sick cows. She highlighted the foundation’s efforts in operating 47 gaushalas across India, sheltering 70,000 cattle rescued from butchers and illegal trafficking. The organization is also the only one collaborating with the Border Security Force to rehabilitate cows rescued from cross-border smuggling.

Didiji called for a nationwide law to protect cows from slaughter, emphasizing that while states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have such laws, a central legislation is necessary. She also advocated for including cow conservation in school curriculums to educate future generations about the sacred animal’s importance.

The ‘Gau Katha,’ a rare spiritual discourse filled with evidence from ancient scriptures, is being held at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, until March 21, from 4 to 7 PM. The event has drawn significant participation, with devotees and animal lovers attending in large numbers to understand the divine connection between cows and Indian spirituality.