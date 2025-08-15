Shreya Ghoshal on seeing her son as Krishana in O Kanha Re: ‘My heart skipped a beat’

National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal treated the music lovers with her latest track, “O Kanha Re” ahead of Janmashtami.

The song holds a special meaning for the singer as it also features her son, Devyaan, as Krishna.

Shreya revealed that Devyaan was not originally supposed to be in the video, but his father, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, surprised Shreya by bringing Devyaan on the set, dressed as Krishna.

Sharing the experience, Shreya wrote on her official Instagram handle: “I thought I knew every expression on my son’s face until I saw him as little Kanha. Devyaan totally surprised me on the set that day. He was not in the plan for featuring in the video. But his dad changed him into little Kanha outfit and when he entered the shoot floor, my heart skipped a beat, and eyes teared up with Joy. I felt Shri Krishna’s presence around me that day. My heart will hold that moment forever.”

The beautiful lyrics for “O Kanha Re” have been penned by Saaveri Verma, while the music has been scored by Shreyas Puranik.

Talking about “O Kanha Re”, the singer shared: “I have specially created this one for Radha Krishna on Janmashtami. I wish to offer my tribute, as a Pushpaanjali through my music and voice, placing a musical flower at His feet to feel truly complete. Krishna is God. But he is also a profound philosopher, beautifully embodied by Radha. To me, Krishna is the epitome of love, where love itself becomes devotion, a metaphor that soothes my soul and fills me with new energy every day”.

Dropping the track on social media, Shreya wrote on the photo-sharing app: “To love Krishna is to feel eternity in a single breath” O Kanha Re is Out Now!! Featuring my little Kanha - Devyaan...Mukhopadhyaya @shiladitya Please listen, watch and show your love...Composed by @shreyaspuranikofficial...Written by @thesaaveriverma.”