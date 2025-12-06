Shreya Ghoshal recalls fondest memory of meeting Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Goddess in white saree’

Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal revisited one of her most “fondest memories”of her life as she reminisced about meeting late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, whom she tagged as a “goddess in a white saree”.

Shreya took to Instagram, where she wrote that it was a privilege to meet the late legendary singer. She even shared a picture of herself sitting with Lata Mangeshkar, who was known as the “Queen of Melody”.

“Thinking about the time I got the privilege of meeting Lata didi. Goddess in white saree as I fondly remember her,” Shreya wrote as the caption.

Lata Mangeshkar recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and a few foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi, Bengali and Marathi. She received several accolades and honours throughout her career. In 1989, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 2001, the Bharat Ratna and three National Film Awards.

She appeared in the Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in history before being replaced by her sister, Asha Bhosle.

Lata Mangeshkar died from multiple organ dysfunction syndrome on 6 February 2022, at the age of 92. She had undergone 28 days of constant treatment for pneumonia and Covid.

Shreya is noted for her wide vocal range and versatility. Often referred to as the “Queen of Dynamics’, Shreya has recorded songs for films and albums in various Indian and foreign languages and received numerous accolades, including five National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, one Maharashtra State Award, one Telangana Gaddar Film Award and BFJA Award.

Her debut songs “Bairi Piya” and “Dola Re Dola” won her the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. She went on to receive four more National Awards for “Dheere Jalna”, “Yeh Ishq Haaye”, “Pherari Mon”, “Jeev Rangla”, “Maayava Thooyava”.