Shubhangi Atre sheds light on her Mahashivratri traditions & her profound connection with Lord Shiva

Shubhangi Atre from “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai” shared how she celebrates Mahashivratri, the traditions she follows, and the profound connection she feels with Lord Shiva during this sa-cred occasion.

Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabi revealed, “Growing up in Indore, Mahashivratri has al-ways been a grand celebration in our family. I fondly remember going to temples with my father, participating in the midnight aarti, and feeling the divine energy all around. Those childhood memories are deeply etched in my heart. Even today, I make it a point to visit a temple, offer flowers, fruits, and milk to the Shivling, and recite Shiva mantras.”

Talking about this year’s Mahashivratri, the actress stated, “This year felt even more special as I was truly blessed to get the darshan of Lord Shiva at both Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir in Varanasi and Shri Mahakal Mandir in Ujjain, back-to-back. It was a surreal and divine ex-perience that strengthened my spiritual connection. I offered my heartfelt prayers to Lord Shiva for my father’s speedy recovery and felt an overwhelming sense of peace and hope. My devotion to Shiva keeps guiding me through life, and I look forward to visiting more Jyotirlingas soon. For me, Mahashivratri is not just a festival; it is a day of deep reflection, devotion, and pure bliss.”

Talking about her professional life, in January this year, “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai” reached a phenomenal milestone by completing 2500 episodes. Commemorating the milestone, the team held a grand cake-cutting ceremony on the set, in the presence of the entire cast and crew.

Speaking on the occasion, Shubhangi Atre shed light on her character in the show, “Angoori is a character close to my heart. Her innocence and signature catchphrase, ‘Sahi Pakde Hain,’ has struck a chord with fans. Being part of a show that spreads happiness is a blessing. I am deeply thankful to the audience for showering us with love.”