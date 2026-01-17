Silent symptoms: Why many women miss early signs of cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is largely preventable, yet many women are diagnosed too late because early symptoms are mild or unnoticed. Small changes like unusual bleeding or discharge are often ignored or mistaken for common health issues. Awareness of early signs and regular screening can make the difference between early treatment and late diagnosis

Dr Mythili Kundur

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer, yet many women are diagnosed at a late stage. This is often because the early signs are subtle or silent. Understanding these symptoms and seeking timely medical help can save lives.

Early Symptoms Often Go Unnoticed

Inits early stages, cervical cancer may not cause any obvious symptoms. Women may feel perfectly healthy, which makes regular screening extremely important. Some early signs, when present, can be easily mistaken for common issues like menstrual changes or infections. This is why many women do not seek medical attention until the disease has progressed.

Unusual Vaginal Bleeding

One of the earliest warning signs is abnormal vaginal bleeding. This includes bleeding between periods, after sexual intercourse, or after menopause. Many women may ignore light spotting or assume it is related to stress, hormonal changes, or other minor health issues.

Unexplained Vaginal Discharge

Another symptom is a change in vaginal discharge. This may appear watery, bloody, or foul-smelling. Because vaginal discharge can be caused by infections, many women treat it with over-the-counter remedies or home care instead of consulting a doctor, delaying diagnosis.

Pelvic Pain or Discomfort

Pelvic pain or discomfort, especially during sex or while urinating, can also signal early cervical cancer. However, these symptoms are often subtle and intermittent. Many women attribute them to menstrual cramps, urinary infections, or other gynaecological issues, overlooking the possibility of cancer.

Fatigue and Unexplained Weight Loss

In some cases, early cervical cancer may cause fatigue or unexplained weight loss.

These signs are often vague and may be dismissed as stress, diet changes, or busy lifestyles. Because they are not specific to cervical cancer, women may not connect them to a serious health condition.

The Importance of Screening

Regular screening is the most reliable way to detect cervical cancer early. Pap smears and HPV tests can identify abnormal cells before they turn into cancer. Experts recommend women begin screening at the age of 21 and continue as advised by their healthcare provider. Unfortunately, many women avoid check-ups due to fear, embarrassment, or lack of awareness.

Breaking the Silence

Education and awareness are key to reducing late-stage cervical cancer. Women should be encouraged to notice changes in their bodies and seek medical advice promptly. Family members, communities, and healthcare providers can play an important role in promoting early detection.

Cervical cancer may be silent in its early stages, but it does not have to be deadly. Recognising subtle symptoms like unusual bleeding, discharge, pelvic pain, and fatigue, along with regular screening, can save lives. Awareness and proactive healthcare are the best defences against this preventable disease.

(The writer is an Associate consultant – Surgical Oncology (Gynaecology), Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)