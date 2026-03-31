Smriti Irani pens motivational note for those ‘mocked, targeted or wounded by careless words’

Television actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared a motivational message for anyone who has been ‘mocked, targeted, or quietly wounded by careless words,’ urging them to rise above negativity and embrace self-worth.

Sharing a picture of herself on social media, Smriti used the song Can I Call You Rose? by Solomon as the background track.

Connecting her note to the song, she wrote, “Can I call you Rose? No… you cannot.” She added, “In a world consumed by self-importance, where every opinion demands to be heard, some mistake noise for influence. They believe their words can redefine how someone sees themselves.”

Addressing those hurt by criticism, Smriti wrote, “This is for anyone who has been mocked, diminished, targeted, or quietly wounded by careless words—once or repeatedly. What others say about you does not define you.” Encouraging introspection, she said, “Look closer, and you’ll often find that the urge to tear someone down comes from a place of their own limitations—their frustration, their inability to build something meaningful through effort and integrity.”

She continued, “So keep going. Life is far too short to be lived under the weight of someone else’s bitterness. Choose joy. Choose forward motion.”

Elaborating on her photo, Smriti shared, “And if you look at my expression in the photograph—it’s not anger, not confusion, not defeat. It’s the face of someone who hears it all, understands it for what it is, and simply chooses not to carry it.”

She concluded with a message of perseverance: “Keep walking. Quietly, steadily, unapologetically. #mondaymotivation.”

Talking about her acting journey, Smriti Irani has been part of the entertainment industry for over 25 years. She rose to fame with her role as Tulsi Virani in the hit television show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, which first aired in July 2000. Her portrayal of Tulsi, along with her on-screen pairing with Mihir (played by Amar Upadhyay), became one of television’s most beloved duos.

After portraying Tulsi for over eight years, she became one of the highest-paid actresses of her time. She is currently seen in the reprise version, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2’, which premiered in August 2025.