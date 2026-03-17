Soha says her mother’s house is the ‘only home where she’s still someone’s baby girl’

Actress Soha Ali Khan, on Sunday, shared a heartwarming glimpse of her beautiful time with her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.

Sharing a picture alongside her mother, Soha mentioned that it is the only home where she’s still somebody’s baby girl, highlighting the warmth of her maternal house.

Taking to her social media account, Soha posted a carousel featuring her pictures along with Sharmila Tagore and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

She captioned the post as, “The only home where I’m still someone’s baby girl.”

In the pictures, Soha can be seen dressed elegantly in a red saree paired with traditional jhumkas and a small bindi.

She is seen standing beside her mother Sharmila Tagore, with both of them smiling warmly at the camera.

Another picture in the carousel shows her daughter Inaaya hugging her grandmother Sharmila Tagore.

Adding a nostalgic touch to the post, Soha used her mother’s timeless song ‘Taarif Karoon Kya Uski’ as the background track, originally sung by legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi.

The song was a part of Sharmila Tagore’s debut movie ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, where she starred opposite legendary actor Shammi Kapoor.

For the uninitiated, Soha Ali Khan comes from the illustrious Pataudi family and is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

She is also the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan and the sister-in-law of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the professional front, Soha made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Dil Maange More’ and later appeared in films like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Tum Mile’ and many more.

Apart from acting, Soha also turned an author and podcast host. She is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and the couple are parents to their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.