Sonam Kapoor donates 12 inches of her hair for charity

Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor chopped off 12 inches from her long black tresses to donate to charity.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself getting a haircut and flaunting her new look and credited her genetics for long thick hair.

In the clip, she was heard saying: “Hi everyone, so I decided to cut 12 inches of my hair. It doesn’t seem that much on this video, but it’s a foot of hair. My hair has become really long because of my genetics, i.e. Anil Kapoor.”

She added: “I have very long hair and thick hair. And I just felt it was time to kind of chop a lot of it off and give it away to charity. And my hair stylist, Pete, who has been doing my hair and has been taking care of my hair for the last couple of years, and I decided to cut a lot of it off.

It’s still really long hair, but I’m very happy and refreshed for the summer. Lots of love!”

Sonam took to the caption section and wrote: “Decided to cut off 12 inches off my hair and give it away! @peteburkill thanks @anilskapoor for the genes.”

Up next, Sonam will be seen in the “Battle of Bittora.” It is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name that shares the love story between two upcoming politicians who despite being in love are contesting elections against each other.

The drama will be produced under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film, in collaboration with Communication Network.

The actress recently spoke about her songs “Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo” and “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”, which got over one billion views on YouTube.

Sonam said: “I still remember when the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track was released—what a time it was! The Dubsmash videos were everywhere. It totally broke the internet.”

She said that she had the best time shooting for it.

“It honestly feels like it happened just yesterday. I’m so touched that people still love the song... it really means a lot!” said the actress.

Speaking about “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”, which featured in the 2014 film “Khoobsurat”, the actress shared that it has always been one of his favourite songs.

“This has always been one of my favourite songs from my career—and it still makes it to my dance playlist!” Sonam said.

She added: “I remember letting my hair down and just having the best time shooting the music video. It brings me so much joy to see that the song continues to be a popular party anthem even today.”