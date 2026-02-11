Sonam Kapoor on her baby shower outfit: This look was made with so much love

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor has expressed gratitude for the love and effort that went into creating her baby shower outfit, calling it a reflection of deep trust, understanding and togetherness. Taking to Instagram, Sonam, who is the daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, shared a string of images of herself in the ensemble. She shared that the soft mul custom ensemble. The actress went on to describe the look as something that was made “with so much love.” “This look was made with so much love. Shehla created this soft mul custom outfit for me, hand-painted, hand-embroidered, and crafted with the kind of care that only comes from deep understanding and trust.”

The actress also extended her heartfelt thanks to her sister Rhea Kapoor, crediting her for standing by her unconditionally at all times. She added: “Grateful beyond words for you, Shehla, and for my sister Rhea, who have stood by me unconditionally, always.”

Sonam noted that the process behind the outfit was not just about fashion, but about emotional support and shared journeys. “It truly takes a village, and I’m endlessly thankful for mine. Also thank you to my nearest and dearest nam, manisha, abs hoppers (sic)… always showing up for me,” she concluded the post.

It was in November 2025 that Sonam announced that she was all set to welcome her second bundle of joy. Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. The actress is seen lovingly holding on to her blossoming baby bump.

She captioned the post: “MOTHER.”

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.