Sonam Kapoor shares heartwarming family moments by the sea

Bollywood’s style icon and actor Sonam Kapoor recently treated her fans to a glimpse of her serene family time by the sea in Dubai. The actor shared a series of heartwarming pictures featuring her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu, capturing candid moments of love and togetherness.

The first photo showcased Sonam and Anand seated on the seashore, soaking in a picturesque sunset. In the following images, Sonam is seen enjoying playful moments with their son, Vayu, by the waves.

Alongside the pictures, Sonam penned an introspective caption reflecting on self-growth and the journey of embracing her true self. She wrote, “A friend recently asked me, ‘If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be?’ The answer was so clear: it’s just me. The best version of me—a diamond in the rough that experiences and life keep polishing and refining, making me better every day.”

She continued, “Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I’ve dreamed of being, is already here. This picture says it all. It’s not about becoming someone else—it’s about embracing who I am, completely, and trusting the journey to keep shaping me. @anandahuja, love you #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side.”

Anand Ahuja, touched by the sentiment, responded to her post, writing, “What a lovely post. What a lovely note. Love you so much. How lovely! And @farazkhalid since day 1 always gets the best pictures of us!”

Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in 2018 in a grand Mumbai ceremony after five years of dating, welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022. Since their marriage, Sonam has split her time between London, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Following her maternity break, Sonam returned to the silver screen with Blind. She is now reportedly set to star in Battle of Bittora, produced by her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam’s Dubai moments reflect her focus on family, love, and a fulfilling journey of self-discovery.