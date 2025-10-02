Sooryagayathri’s Bhakti Raga illuminates Paramparaa’s festive stage in Hyderabad

On the sacred occasion of Durga Ashtami, the air at MMCCC Hyderabad on a rainy evening shimmered with devotion, as the hall was packed with an eager audience. Child prodigy and Carnatic bhajan exponent Sooryagayatri graced the stage with her celestial voice. Accompanied by a masterful ensemble of Tabla, Mridangam, and Violin, she led the audience on a transcendental journey through divine chants and timeless hymns.

The evening unfolded with the auspicious Siddhi Vinayaka, Gana Nayakam, invoking Lord Ganesha’s blessings. Her recital of Om Namo Narayanaya and Sriman Narayana bathed the hall in serene vibrations, followed by the majestic Garuda Gamana Tava, glorifying Lord Vishnu.

As the concert deepened, Sooryagayatri offered the soul-soothing Pahimam Sri Raja Rajeshwari, a prayer to the Divine Mother. The hall reverberated with energy during her powerful rendition of Aigiri Nandini, invoking Goddess Durga’s fierce grace.

The audience swayed and sang along as she welcomed Lord Krishna with Swagatham Krishna, followed by a chorus of Hari Narayana, Giridhari, Govinda, a moment of collective devotion that transcended performer and listener.

Her final offerings included the deeply moving Shri Ramachandra Kripalu Bhajman, Sringara Rama, and Rama Namavali, culminating in the fragrant chant Gandhamu Puyyaruga, a tribute to Krishna’s divine presence.

Following her recital, Sooryagayathri shared her joy in offering divine renditions blending Carnatic to bhajans to a full house of devotees, young and old, “On this sacred day of Durga Ashtami, I felt the divine flow through every note. I thank Parampara Foundation for this blessed opportunity and the beautiful souls in the audience whose love lifted every chant to the heavens.”

Sooryagayathri represents the essence of Parampara, where tradition meets youthful sincerity,” said Sashi Reddy and Dr. Sri Nagi, founders, the Paramparaa Foundation. Adding, “Sooryagayathri’s voice is not just music, it is prayer. We are humbled to host such purity and devotion, especially on a day when the goddess herself is celebrated.”

The concert was hosted by the Paramparaa Foundation, founded by Sashi Reddy and Dr Sri Nagi. This commitment to nurturing young talent and preserving India’s spiritual music traditions was evident in every detail, from the minimalist stage decor to the thoughtfully curated program. They shared, “in ancient India, art survived in three forms: within the courts, among the people, and in the temples. Our aim is to revive that celebration of life through art.”

In 2015 Sashi Reddy and Sri Nagi came together with the Gudi Sambaralu project they decided to join the temples, Indian art and culture together.