Sudha Chandran encounters a ‘Nari Shakti’ moment on her way to Shirdi aboard Vande Bharat

Actress Sudha Chandran, who recently was on her way to seek blessings at the holy shrine of Sai Baba in Shirdi, shared a beautiful moment that she encountered while on her journey as she travelled by the Vande Bharat train from Mumbai to Shirdi.

The actress lauded the spirit and determination of the young women, calling them a true symbol of women empowerment.

Taking to her social media account, the veteran actress posted a picture posing with a group of young women railway officials and staff members inside the Vande Bharat train coach. In the image shared by Sudha, the actress is seen dressed in a simple beige kurta with a colourful dupatta, standing at the centre with the uniformed staff members stand beside her. The women, dressed in formal black blazers and trousers, seen to be extremely delighted while clicking a picture with the star actress.

Alongside the picture, Sudha wrote, “A symbol of Nari Shakti....m so happy to see our young girls serving Indian Railways... travelling by Vande Bharat Shirdi Mumbai with this enterprising, energetic girls who r holding key positions on this train...so proud of you girls...lv u loads nd gud luck to all of u..... bless.” Talking about Sudha Chandran, the actress has had an inspiring journey both on her personal and professional front.

Sudha, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, lost her right leg in a road accident at the age of 16. Following medical complications, her leg had to be amputated. She was fitted with a Jaipur Foot prosthetic limb and went onto carry on with her life facing all odds.

Her life story was immortalised in the critically acclaimed film ‘Nache Mayuri’ released in 1986, in which she portrayed herself. The film was later made in Hindi as well, and earned widespread love and recognition, further making her carve a niche for herself as a versatile performer in the entertainment industry.

The actress in the year 2000 was loved for her character portrayal of Ramona Sikand in the show Kahin Kissi Roz. She essayed a negative role. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor and went onto become a superhit. Sudha as Ramona went onto become a fashion icon with her stylish sarees and creative bindi.