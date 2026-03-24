Sunscreen isn’t just beauty – It’s women’s health protection

Sunscreen is often seen as a beauty product, but it is an important part of women’s health care. The sun gives us light and warmth, but it also releases ultraviolet (UV) rays that can harm the skin. These rays can damage skin cells, speed up ageing, and increase the risk of skin diseases. Women, especially those who spend time outdoors or near windows, are exposed to these rays daily. Using sunscreen regularly helps protect the skin from this invisible damage and supports overall skin health.

Protection Against Skin Cancer

One of the biggest healthreasons to use sunscreen is to reduce the risk of skin cancer. Long-term exposure to UV rays can lead to changes in skin cells, which may become cancerous over time. Women may notice changes like new moles, dark spots, or unusual patches on the skin. Regular use of sunscreen helps block harmful rays and lowers this risk. It acts like a shield, reducing the impact of daily sun exposure and helping maintain healthy skin.

Preventing Premature Ageing

Sun exposure is one of the main causes of early ageing. It can lead to wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin. Many women invest in anti-ageing creams, but sunscreen is one of the simplest and most effective ways to slow down these changes. By protecting the skin from UV damage, sunscreen helps maintain skin elasticity and keeps the skin looking younger for longer. This is not just about appearance but also about maintaining skin strength and function.

Managing Skin Conditions

Sunscreen plays an important role in managing common skin conditions in women. Conditions like pigmentation, melasma, acne, and sensitive skin can worsen with sun exposure. UV rays can trigger dark patches and make existing skin issues more noticeable. Using sunscreen daily helps control these conditions and prevents flare-ups. It also supports other treatments, making them more effective.

Hormonal Changes and Skin Sensitivity

Women go through different hormonal stages such as puberty, pregnancy, and menopause. These changes can make the skin more sensitive to sunlight. For example, during pregnancy, many women develop pigmentation due to hormonal shifts, and sun exposure can make it worse. Sunscreen becomes especially important during these phases to protect the skin and reduce unwanted changes.

Everyday Exposure Is Enough to Cause Damage

Many people think sunscreen is only needed during beach trips or vacations, butthis is not true. Even short periods of sun exposure during daily activities like commuting, walking, or sitting near windows can cause damage. UV rays can pass through clouds and glass, making daily protection necessary. Applying sunscreen every morning, even on cloudy days, is a simple habit that offers long-term health benefits.

Choosing and Using Sunscreen Correctly

For effective protection, women should choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. A sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher is usually recommended for daily use. It should be applied to all exposed areas of the skin, including the face, neck, and hands. Reapplying every few hours, especially after sweating or washing, is important for continuous protection.

A Simple Step for Long-Term Health

Sunscreen is more than a cosmetic product, but it is a daily health essential. It protects against serious conditions, supports skin health, and helps women feel confident in their skin. By making sunscreen a regular part of the daily routine, women can take a simple yet powerful step toward long-term health and well-being.

(The writer is a Sr. Consultant - Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)