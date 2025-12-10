Surbhi Chandna reflects on days of doubt and her journey of emerging stronger

Television actress Surbhi Chandna has opened up about her personal journey of resilience and self-growth.

In her recent post on Instagram, she reflected on moments of doubt, difficult phases, and quiet rebuilding. Surbhi spoke about how every setback shaped her path and how her unwavering determination kept her moving forward. On Tuesday, the ‘Naagin’ actress posted a series of her images and wrote, “Winning An Award At Womenpreneur India For Leadership In Celebrity Entrepreneurship, feels like a quiet moment of acknowledgement for a journey that has been anything but quiet. I’ve lived many lives on screen, but building my own music label, FEEL GOOD ORIGINALS and now stepping into long-format storytelling with The Same Brand has been a journey that shaped me in ways the world never sees.”

“There were days of doubt, nights of rebuilding, and phases where nothing came easy… but I kept moving, kept creating, kept believing. Every challenge became a lesson, every setback a redirection, and every small win a reminder of why I started.”

“I’m grateful for this honour, grounded by everything it took to reach here, and excited for the stories I’m yet to tell. Here’s to dreaming fearlessly, working relentlessly, and growing into the WOMAN I always knew I could be,” added Surbhi.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna is widely known for her stint in the shows like, “Ishqbaaaz,” “Naagin,” “Sherdil Shergill,” and “Sanjivani.” Most recently, she appeared in the web series “Rakshak – India’s Braves: Chapter 2,” which premiered in February 2024. Prior to that, she was seen on television in the show “Sherdil Shergill.”

Last month, she made headlines after revealing that she stepped away from the small screen for all the right reasons. Surbhi shared that her long-standing fascination with theatre — and her desire to overcome her fear of the stage — inspired her to explore the medium more deeply.

Announcing her theatre debut with “Manto Ke Dastavez,” she wrote, “I have been away for all the right reasons From the sets of television to the lights of theatre…I have always been fascinated with Theatre as a medium and everytime i would watch a play I would be in awe of the entire process and question myself as an actor will i ever be able to face my fear!.”