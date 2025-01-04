Surbhi Jyoti hopes for more travel in 2025

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti is looking forward to an adventurous 2025 as she shares a glimpse of her recent beach getaway on social media. The Qubool Hai star posted a series of stunning photos from her trip to the Maldives, alongside a caption that read, “Just manifesting more fun travels in 2025.” The actress, who recently enjoyed a holiday with her husband Sumit Suri, is already envisioning more globetrotting adventures for the new year.

In the photos, Surbhi can be seen posing in a chic swimsuit, with a scenic pool and clear skies in the background, reflecting the serene beauty of her tropical vacation. Last month, she had also shared glimpses of her Maldives vacation, capturing moments of joy and relaxation spent with her husband. Earlier this week, Surbhi also gave fans a peek into her New Year celebrations, posting candid photos and writing, “Happy 2025 everyone. And cheers to such simple impromptu plans.” The actress expressed gratitude for the year 2024, calling it a special one. “Dear 2024, you were special. Thanks for all the love and memories,” she added, sharing cherished moments with Sumit. On the personal front, Surbhi and Sumit tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a resort in Jim Corbett. The couple had initially planned to wed in March but postponed their celebrations due to logistical challenges. The actress looked stunning in a red lehenga during their wedding, while Sumit complemented her in a classic white sherwani.