Sustainable Shubhangi uses bamboo toothbrushes, lamps made from reused glass bottles
Ahead of World Environment Day, Shubhangi Atre spoke about the importance of upcycling, sharing how she has integrated sustainability into every aspect of her life, from using bamboo toothbrushes to creating teddy bears from old clothes.
World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5, encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment.
Shubhangi, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, shared: “I have integrated sustainability into every aspect of my life, from using bamboo for toothbrushes to creating teddy bears from old clothes and making lamps from reused glass bottles. I also opt for cotton and jute bags when shopping to reduce waste and embrace natural materials.”
“Let’s continue to reimagine, repurpose, and redefine our consumption habits, transforming everyday objects into treasures. Let’s adopt and practice upcycling to turn waste into wonder and inspire a future where creativity and sustainability go hand in hand,” added Shubhangi.