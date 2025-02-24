Taneira Saree Run celebrates women, fitness, and tradition

Hyderabad witnessed a vibrant celebration of fitness and tradition as Taneira, a Tata brand, partnered with Bengaluru-based fitness company JJ Active to host the Taneira Saree Run on Sunday. The event saw an impressive participation of 3,120 women, gracefully draped in stunning sarees, turning People’s Plaza, Necklace Road into a spectacle of color and unity.

Aimed at promoting fitness and self-expression, the Hyderabad chapter of the run was flagged off by Taneira CEO Ambuj Narayan and Coach Pramod from JJ Active. The initiative highlights the adaptability of the saree—blending heritage with modern lifestyles while encouraging women to embrace movement and well-being.

Speaking about the event, Ambuj Narayan emphasized the saree’s significance beyond fashion: “The Taneira Saree Run celebrates the strength and spirit of women, bringing together tradition and modern energy. The saree, a symbol of grace and resilience, empowers women as they embrace both their heritage and individuality. This event not only promotes women’s health but also fosters inclusivity and a sense of community.”

Coach Pramod echoed this sentiment, highlighting the challenges many women face in prioritizing their health: “Women often dedicate themselves to their families, leaving little time for personal well-being. The Taneira Saree Run provides a supportive space where women can come together, inspire one another, and celebrate their journey toward fitness. The incredible enthusiasm from Hyderabad’s women has made this event a huge success for the second consecutive year.”

With previous successful editions in Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Chennai, the Taneira Saree Run continues to unite women across India, proving that tradition and progress can go hand in hand.