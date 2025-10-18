Telangana tennis star Bhavani Kedia to represent India at 2025 Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo

Telangana’s pride and rising tennis sensation, Bhavani Kedia, has once again made the nation proud by securing a spot on India’s Women’s Tennis Team for the 25th Summer Deaflympics, scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, from November 15 to 26, 2025. Her selection marks yet another milestone in her inspiring journey, defined by resilience, passion, and an unyielding commitment to excellence.

The Summer Deaflympics is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious multi-sport events, held exclusively for deaf athletes. It promotes equality in sports and provides a global platform for athletes with hearing impairments to showcase their talent. Bhavani’s participation for the second consecutive time at this esteemed international event highlights her stature as one of India’s finest deaf tennis players.

Currently, Bhavani is undergoing intensive training under the mentorship of M. Vasudeva Reddy, a former Davis Cup player and acclaimed international tennis professional. She is practicing at the M/s Value Lab Infra Pvt. Ltd. project facility, sharpening her skills and preparing physically and mentally for the high-pressure matches in Tokyo. Speaking about her training, her coach emphasized her determination, describing her as “a disciplined athlete with a strong competitive spirit and a hunger to improve every day.”

Bhavani first made history when she became the first woman from Telangana to qualify for tennis at the Deaflympics 2022, held in Brazil. Over the years, she has accumulated an impressive record, including two silver medals in Singles and Mixed Doubles at the 23rd National Games for the Deaf (2019) in Chennai. She also represented India at the World Deaf Tennis Championships held in Antalya (2018) and Turkey (2019), proving her consistency on the international circuit.

Born to Neeraj and Madhu Kedia, Bhavani has faced hearing challenges since birth, but her journey is a testament to hard work and an undying spirit. Expressing her happiness over her selection, she said,

“Representing India at the Deaflympics is a dream come true once again. I am grateful to my family, coaches, and supporters who have stood by me. My goal is to win medals and make India proud.”

As she gears up for the 2025 Deaflympics, Bhavani Kedia continues to inspire many young athletes across India, proving that determination knows no limitations.