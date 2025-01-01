Telangana tribal girl’s journey: From child marriage and trafficking to empowerment

In a harrowing eight-year journey marked by tragedy, abuse, and unimaginable pain, Srilata, a tribal girl from Telangana, has emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience. Escaping the horrors of child marriage and surviving a brutal cycle of human trafficking, Srilata’s story is a testament to the power of courage, education, and support.

A Tragic Beginning

Srilata’s journey began in the serene forests of Mahabubabad district, Telangana, where life took a devastating turn in 2016. Her father, a passionate forest protector, was murdered by timber smugglers. Unable to cope with the loss, her mother ended her life the very same day. Orphaned and grieving, Srilata was adopted by her maternal aunt. However, the adoption was far from a blessing; it was a calculated move to gain control of her late parents’ property.

“My aunt abused and beat me for no reason,” Srilata recalls, her voice heavy with the weight of her past. Her aunt soon planned Srilata’s child marriage, disregarding her dreams and potential. Despite the hardships, Srilata clung to her education, determined to honor her father’s wish to see her become the first doctor in their tribal community.

In 2017, defying all odds, Srilata passed her 10th standard exams with 58% marks, becoming the first girl in her tribal community to achieve this milestone. Yet, her triumph was short-lived. Learning of her academic success, her aunt intensified her efforts to marry her off, leaving Srilata with a life-altering decision.

The Great Escape

With just ₹100 borrowed from a friend and an indomitable will, Srilata boarded a train to an unknown destination, leaving her village behind. “For a naïve tribal girl who had never stepped out of her hamlet, boarding an unknown train was terrifying,” she recounts.

Her journey brought her to Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, where she encountered an auto driver who offered to help. Trusting him, Srilata unknowingly entered a dark and dangerous chapter of her life. She was taken to a brothel operated by the infamous ‘Shobha Aunty,’ a notorious trafficker running a network of exploitation across the region.

A Year of Horror

Over the next year, Srilata was sold and resold six times, moving from brothels in Vijayawada to Chennai. The trauma and abuse were unimaginable, yet she clung to her father’s dream of pursuing education. “At times, I thought of ending my life, but my father’s wish gave me the strength to endure,” she says.

The Turning Point

In May 2018, Srilata made a daring escape, smashing through a window and injuring herself in the process. This act of bravery marked the beginning of her transformation. She approached the police, leading to the bust of Shobha’s trafficking network. Scores of girls were rescued, and Shobha was brought to justice. “Putting Shobha behind bars is an achievement I will cherish forever,” Srilata says with pride.

A New Chapter

Following her rescue, Srilata was rehabilitated by Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM), an NGO dedicated to child protection and women’s empowerment. At VMM, she met Dr. Bollineni Keerthi, the organization’s president, who became her guardian and source of unconditional love. “I got a new lease of life after being rehabilitated at VMM,” Srilata says, referring to Dr. Keerthi as her ‘Amma.’ Under Keerthi’s guidance, Srilata not only healed but also rediscovered her aspirations.

The Cycle of Empowerment

Today, at 23, Srilata is a successful fashion designer and a symbol of resilience. Through VMM, she actively supports women in distress, sharing her story to inspire others. “It’s a testament to the power of education, the human spirit, and the transformative impact of compassion,” says Dr. Keerthi, who has spent over four decades working for the dignity and empowerment of women and girls.

Srilata’s journey also underscores the importance of collective action in combating child marriage and human trafficking. VMM, a coalition partner of the ‘Just Rights for Children’ (JRC) campaign, collaborates with over 250 NGOs across 416 districts to rescue and rehabilitate vulnerable children.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS 2019-21), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana report higher rates of child marriage—29.3% and 23.5%, respectively—compared to the national average of 23.3%. Campaigns like Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat are crucial in addressing these alarming statistics.

A Beacon of Hope

Srilata’s story is one of grit and transformation. From a vulnerable tribal girl to a resilient survivor, she now stands tall, carrying the memory of her parents and the lessons of her struggles. Her journey is a powerful reminder that even in the darkest times, hope can bloom like a flower breaking through concrete.

“Empowering one child implies transforming humanity,” Dr. Keerthi concludes, encapsulating the essence of Srilata’s incredible journey.

Srilata’s life is a call to action—urging society to address the root causes of child marriage and trafficking and to support education and empowerment as tools of liberation.