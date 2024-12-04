Telugu Girl Hansika Nasanally Wins National All-American Miss Title

Hansika Nasanally, a Telugu girl, recently earned the National All-American Miss title in the Junior Teen category. Competing against 117 participants from 50 states.

Her Achievements

Over the past two years, Hansika has participated in several competitions and gained recognition, including:

- National Level Actress: Recognized for two years.

- Academic Excellence Award: Noted for her strong academic performance.

- Casual Wear Model Winner: Acknowledged for her presentation skills.

Hansika is also trained in Bharatnatyam and has been performing since a young age. She has taken part in multiple pageants over the last six years, including National American Miss, International Junior Miss, and IAM Pageant Powerhouse.

Her Background and Future Goals

Hansika comes from Wanaparthy in Telangana. Her family places importance on education and the arts. Her mother, Prasanthini, is a Bharatnatyam artist and actress, and her aunt, Pramodini, is an actress in Kannada and Telugu cinema.

Hansika plans to pursue higher studies in medicine at universities like Brown, Harvard, or Stanford. She also hopes to participate in global pageants such as Miss Universe and Miss World.

A Balanced Approach

Hansika’s journey reflects her consistent efforts in both academics and cultural activities. She continues to explore opportunities while maintaining her focus on long-term goals.