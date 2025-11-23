The longest jump: Bhavani takes Andaman to international podiums

From the quiet shores of Andaman to winning medals on international stages, M. Bhavani’s journey is full of courage and hard work. She is a coach, an educator, and an international Para athlete who never gave up on her dreams.

At the age of sixteen, Bhavani’s life changed when she received a special shoe lift to support her mobility. Years later, with encouragement from her psychologist, she decided to try sports. Without any formal training, she entered her first 100m race at the National Para Athletics Championships and won.

Her journey in sports, however, was not easy. “Training in Andaman was tough, with no proper ground or gear,” Bhavani recalls. During this time, she trained under coach S. Dharma Rao, who introduced her to the techniques of the 100m run and long jump, guidance she continues to value deeply.

Despite the challenges and with the ambition to practice at an advanced level, Bhavani moved to Bengaluru, where she now trains under coach Aiyappa Bollanda. She thanks her sponsor, CBM India, for their strong support. “CBM India’s financial support has been crucial in my journey so far. From nutrition and training fees to sports gear, they cover all my foundational expenses, allowing me to fully concentrate on my training,” she shares.

Her hard work has paid off. In 2025, she won a silver medal at the Dubai 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix and later won another silver and a bronze at the Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi. She now has 13 medals to her name. Besides being an athlete, Bhavani is also helping others. Before moving to Bengaluru, as a Block Resource Person for children with disabilities under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, she supported hundreds of children in special education and sports in her hometown of Sri Vijaya Puram.

Bhavani’s strength comes from her love for teaching and children. “Each child I teach feels like my own, and I’m proud to share their victories. I envision a better future for children with disabilities in Andaman, far removed from today’s limited resources,” she says. Bhavani’s story shows that with courage, support, and determination, even the smallest beginnings can lead to big victories.