The power of pampering: The benefits of getting manicures and pedicures

The joy of getting closer to your scheduled mani-pedi session knows no bounds. Although we invest in these must-have beauty treatments to pamper ourselves, the benefits of indulging in this occasional luxury go far beyond aesthetics.

A manicure and pedicure aren’t just about pretty nails; they are complete self-care rituals that provide enhanced health, improved appearance, relaxation, increased blood circulation, better hygiene, and boosted self-confidence. While manicures and pedicures keep your skin soft, your nails healthy, and your stress levels in check, they offer many additional benefits for your overall health and well-being.

They are affordable, quick, and a great way to try out trendy looks.

1. Enhanced Blood Circulation

When you go for a salon manicure or pedicure, one of the key benefits is increased blood circulation to your hands and feet, resulting in healthier skin.

Improved circulation helps your body distribute heat more efficiently, especially during colder seasons. It can also reduce pain and swelling in the hands and feet while keeping the skin looking healthy and firm. Better blood circulation may help maintain tighter, more youthful-looking skin.

Another important benefit of improved circulation is that it supports heart health. As your heart pumps blood throughout your body, healthy circulation ensures that nutrients and oxygen are delivered to cells while waste products are efficiently removed.

The gentle touch, soothing ambience, and aromatic scents used during treatments create a calming effect, reducing stress and anxiety levels. Taking time for self-care enhances your mood and confidence, leaving you feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

Increased blood flow may also help reduce fluid retention in the feet and ease muscle tension while improving joint mobility.

2. Prevention of Infections

Your hands and feet frequently come into contact with surfaces that may contain irritants and harmful microbes.

Regular manicures and pedicures help keep nails clean and trimmed, which can reduce the risk of fungal and bacterial infections. Removing dead skin cells around the nails and properly maintaining cuticles lowers the chances of developing infections.

Additionally, clipping, cleaning, and trimming toenails during a pedicure session helps prevent ingrown nails, which can lead to infections. The same applies to fingernails. Nails can collect dirt and debris, and regular manicures help keep them clean and polished.

The use of nourishing creams and oils deeply moisturises dry areas, preventing cracks and rough patches that can become entry points for infections.

3. Reduced Stress Levels

The massage component of a manicure or pedicure helps relax muscles and reduce stress. The pressure and rhythmic movements of a massage release tension and promote a sense of well-being.

Massage calms the nerves and muscles in your palms and feet, helping eliminate stress. Soaking your hands and feet in warm water helps ease tiredness and promotes physical relaxation.

Getting a manicure or pedicure can be a wonderful way to clear your mind and unwind while also improving skin health. It soothes stiff muscles in the hands and feet, making them feel relaxed and refreshed.

4. Locks in Moisture

Hydrated skin has always been a major skincare goal.

A good manicure and pedicure involve intense hydration that restores the skin’s natural moisture and suppleness. This helps prevent calluses, rough spots, and cracked skin that may lead to sores and infections.Massaging with essential oils and nourishing creams enhances skin moisture, preventing dryness, cracks, rough patches, and irritation.

A proper manicure and pedicure service includes a relaxing massage that restores hydration and keeps your skin moisturised and nourished.

5. Enhanced Nail and Skin Health

A manicure or pedicure deeply cleanses your nails while keeping them well-groomed and attractive.

This process removes dirt and helps eliminate germs that can cause skin issues, positively impacting overall nail health. Trimming and gently pushing back cuticles prevent painful hangnails and allow nails to grow stronger and healthier.

Regular manicures and pedicures promote new skin cell growth through proper exfoliation and removal of dead skin cells on the hands and feet. This is particularly important because our hands and feet undergo daily friction and exertion.

(The author is an internationally famous beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)