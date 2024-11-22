The role of habit building in mental wellness

What kind of person can be called someone with great mental health? Have you ever thought about this?

The mere absence of mental illness is not mental wellness. A person in a good state of emotional well-being can manage their moods better, look at life from a fresh perspective, overcome any hurdle life throws at them, and handle a healthy amount of stress with relative ease.

Mental wellness, then, is a state of well-being where we feel balanced, focused, and resilient in our day-to-day lives. It’s not just about being “okay”; it’s about thriving, growing, and enjoying life to the fullest. And one of the most effective ways to achieve this state of well-being is through the art of habit building.

A growing body of research shows that our habits, the small, consistent actions we take daily play a crucial role in maintaining and improving mental health. Just like physical exercise strengthens our body, certain habits can strengthen our mind and boost our mental wellness, almost like magic!

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when life gets tough, but positive habits act as your support system. They provide a sense of routine, bring clarity to your thoughts, and help you respond to life with resilience rather than reaction. The more you practise, the more these habits will become second nature, effortlessly guiding you toward a healthier state of mind.

Habits are like the invisible threads that weave the fabric of our lives. They shape how we think, feel, and act. A habit is any action we do repeatedly until it becomes automatic. Now, imagine creating habits that take our messy minds to a more peaceful state.

Here are a few effective habits to consider:

1) Physical Exercise: Move to Feel Good!

Thinking that exercise is just for the physique is underestimating its vast benefits! You can’t expect to feel blissful when your blood pressure is high or your muscles are stiff. When our bodies are healthy, our minds are healthy too. Exercise releases endorphins, our body’s natural mood lifters and reduces stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. It’s like giving your mind a big, warm hug!

l How to Start: Incorporate 30 minutes of moderate exercise into your daily routine.

l Make It Fun: Choose activities you enjoy, like dancing, walking, cycling, or yoga.

l Consistency Over Intensity: It’s better to move a little every day than to do intense workouts sporadically.

2) Meditation: Quiet the Mind, Find the Peace

Nothing calms the mind better than silencing it. Our minds are constantly processing information, often juggling way too much at once! Meditation is like pressing the reset button, offering your brain a much-needed break.

l How to Start: Begin with just 5 minutes a day.

l Use Tools: Try guided meditation apps or simply focus on mindful breathing.

l Create a Ritual: Pair meditation with a daily routine, like after your bath or before bedtime.

3) Journaling: Your Thoughts on Paper

Journaling is great for mental clarity! Writing down your thoughts and feelings can help you understand your emotions better, process them, and reduce anxiety. It’s like having a friendly chat with yourself!

l How to Start: Set aside 5-10 minutes each day to jot down your thoughts.

l What to Write: Try writing about what you’re grateful for or what went well that day.

l Don’t Overthink It: Just let the words flow!

4) Sunbathing: Soak in the Sunshine!

Who doesn’t love a bit of sunshine? Sunbathing is a natural mood booster. It helps your body produce vitamin D, which is essential for bone health, immune function, and mood regulation. Plus, being outdoors connects you with nature, which can be incredibly calming.

l How to Start: Spend 10-15 minutes in the morning sun (before 10 AM) to soak up some vitamin D.

l Make It Fun: Combine sunbathing with another habit, like a morning walk, stretching, or simply sitting with a cup of tea.

l Remember to Be Safe: Avoid the harsh afternoon Sun rays!

Habit-building is like planting seeds in a garden. Each small habit you cultivate is a seed that grows, strengthens, and blossoms over time. Maybe today you start with a 5-minute meditation or a quick walk under the morning sun. Tomorrow, you will look back and see that these tiny changes have built layers and created a solid foundation for a healthier mind!

(The author is CEO & Certified Yoga Instructor, Habuild)