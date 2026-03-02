There’s nothing wrong in heroines going under the knife to enhance beauty: Zeenat Aman

Veteran Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman has spoken candidly about the growing debate surrounding beauty standards, cosmetic procedures, and the intense scrutiny faced by women in the glamour industry. At a recent public event, the legendary actress offered a balanced and progressive perspective, asserting that there is nothing wrong with actresses choosing cosmetic enhancements if it helps them feel confident and comfortable in their own skin.

Addressing the topic of plastic surgery and aesthetic treatments, Zeenat Aman подчеркed the visual nature of cinema and the expectations that come with it. “Films are a visual medium. The audience wants to see glamour and beauty on screen. If an actress or anyone feels they want to look more beautiful through cosmetic procedures or by going under the knife, what’s wrong with that? I think it’s completely fine,” she said, expressing her support for personal choice without judgment.

She also highlighted how the pressures on modern-day actresses are far more intense than in previous generations, largely due to the influence of digital platforms. “This is the pressure of the digital age — the pressure of social media. There is constant discussion, opinions, and criticism that young actresses have to deal with every single day. That kind of exposure simply didn’t exist in our time,” she added, acknowledging the psychological and emotional weight of online scrutiny.

Zeenat Aman’s remarks have resonated widely, especially at a time when conversations around body image, mental health, and unrealistic beauty standards are gaining momentum across the entertainment industry.

The actress made her Hindi film debut with Hulchul and rose to stardom with iconic films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Don, and Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Now 74, she remains one of the most celebrated and influential figures of 1970s Bollywood.

Widely regarded as one of the most glamorous and progressive stars of her era, Zeenat Aman redefined the image of the Hindi film heroine with her bold performances, modern sensibility, and fearless screen presence. Her fashion choices and role selections reflected independence, confidence, and individuality at a time when conversations around feminism and women’s empowerment were still on the fringes of mainstream discourse. Even today, she continues to be admired as a timeless fashion icon and a symbol of progressive thinking — proving that her relevance goes far beyond cinema, shaping cultural conversations across generations.