Today is International Day of the Girl Child: Four campaigns changing India’s story for girls

All around the world, girls today are stepping up to meet some of the biggest challenges of our time. In this journey toward equality, they have overcome numerous obstacles and social prejudices, leaving their footprints across every aspect of social life. Girls are no longer asking just to be heard about the challenges they face; they are asserting themselves as solution-makers, refusing to let their voices go unheard, their actions ignored, or their rights and needs pushed aside. As the world observes the International Day of the Girl Child (October 11), it is also an ideal moment to examine campaigns in India that rally to ensure girls are recognised for who they truly are, that their voices are heard, and that their limitless potential is acknowledged.

1. Itni Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai

Founded in 1970 by the late JRD Tata, Population Foundation of India (PFI) is a leading NGO in the fields of population dynamics, gender equity, and sexual and reproductive health (SRH). In April 2023, PFI launched UMEED, a three-year community-based family planning project in 121 villages of Jarwal block, Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. Building on its success, from February 2024, PFI has expanded its operations to 50 blocks across seven districts, reaching over 6,000 villages and impacting 1.25 crore people in the reproductive age group. ‘Itni Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai,’ part of the UMEED programme, targets people of reproductive age (15–49 years), especially girls and women.

The campaign sparks conversations around delaying early marriage, healthy spacing between pregnancies, and responsible masculinity. By addressing entrenched social norms, it empowers young women and men to make informed reproductive choices and complete their education before starting families. To date, 77 counselling corners have been established across Uttar Pradesh under the project, reaching more than 47,000 clients and demonstrating growing demand for high-quality family planning services.

2. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Launched by the Government of India in 2015, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (BBBP), or ‘Save the daughter, Educate the daughter,’ is one of the country’s flagship social campaigns. The scheme addresses the declining child sex ratio and promotes the education and empowerment of girls nationwide. This tri-ministerial initiative, run by the Ministries of Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare, and Education, tackles deep-rooted gender bias through awareness campaigns, community engagement, and improved delivery of welfare services. It focuses on ensuring girls have access to education and opportunities that help them break cycles of discrimination and early marriage.

In August 2023, the women-centric film ‘Panch Kriti’ (Five Elements) was released, featuring five stories set in Chanderi, Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and largely shot on real locations. The movie highlights themes related to women and emphasises the importance of social movements such as ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ and ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyaan’.

3. Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat

The Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign aims to make India child marriage-free by 2030. It also focuses on educating and rehabilitating victims and survivors of child marriage. The initiative has launched the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Portal, a centralised public repository providing information on Child Marriage Prohibition Officers across the country, an effective reporting mechanism for child marriage cases, and details of awareness initiatives for citizens and stakeholders. Through community-based campaigns and interventions, Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat educates families and local communities about the harms of early marriage and promotes legal compliance to protect girls’ rights.

4. Mission Pankh

Recently, Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh administration launched ‘Mission Pankh’, aimed at ensuring the rehabilitation of POCSO victims. Implemented with the support of the State Police Department, Women Welfare Department, and Department of Social Justice, the programme aims to provide a safe environment for girl victims and empower them educationally, psychologically, and socially.

Under the programme, each case related to the victims will be individually assessed and evaluated. If the affected child is eligible for government schemes, the programme ensures they are properly guided. Victim compensation, educational support, health check-ups, and care for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are also provided. The safety of the child from the accused is ensured as part of the programme.